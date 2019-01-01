Everton midfielder Iwobi suffers hamstring injury against Arsenal

The Nigeria international could only play for 10 minutes before he was replaced due to injury

Alex Iwobi has suffered a hamstring injury in ’s home game against on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who was making his 16th Premier League appearance of the season, was replaced by Cenk Tosun in the 11th minute.

Article continues below

Iwobi felt some discomfort around his hamstring which means he could not continue to play at Goodison Park.

He was cheered by the Gunners fans as he hobbled off the pitch for further treatment.

Everton would be hoping the injury doesn't keep the Super Eagles midfielder out of action for a substantial period as they are just three points away from the relegation zone.