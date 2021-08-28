Everton coach Benitez: Iwobi is growing in confidence but has to improve in final third

The Nigeria midfielder came off the bench as the Toffees maintained their unbeaten start to the season

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has lauded Alex Iwobi for his impact in his team since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Iwobi was introduced as a 70th-minute substitute for Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Everton’s 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's Premier League outing.

The former Arsenal star replaced the England international after he doubled their lead at the Amex Stadium from the penalty spot in the 50th minute.

Iwobi did not really make an impact after his introduction, but the Spanish tactician expressed his satisfaction with how the 25-year-old has improved his game this term.

"When I was analysing all the stats, not just watching the games… he is one of the players who have the potential and energy and could do well,” Benitez told the club's website.

“My job was to try to give him confidence and adjust a couple of things in the way he is playing and his understanding of the game.

“I am really pleased with him and I think the fans can see a big difference in these three games from last year.

“He was injured [at Huddersfield] and carried on trying to help the team because we had 10 players.

“He was a key part in the success and I think the fans will really appreciate his commitment to the club."

Iwobi scored his first goal of the season with the opener in Everton’s League Cup victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Benitez claims he is working to improve the performance of the Super Eagles star to get more goals and assists this season.

“We are working on his position and when he receives the ball and what he has to do [in possession in different areas] and the delivery," he continued.

“I know he has incredible in condition and work rate and his physicality is really good. He has to improve in the final third, he knows that.

“It is just to be sure he makes things simple, then he can score goals and give assists. He is doing well and growing in confidence.”

Iwobi will turn his attention to Nigeria's 2022 World Cup qualifying games against Liberia and Cape Verde after he was named in Gernot Rohr's 30-man squad for next month's outings.