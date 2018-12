Evan's departure from Selangor confirmed

Indonesia midfielder Evan Dimas has chosen to play club football in his home country in the 2019 season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Indonesia midfielder Evan Dimas Darmono will not stay at Selangor for the 2019 season, it was confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Indonesia's Liga 1 club Barito Putera announced that they have secured the 23-year old's service on a one-year contract.

In the 2018 season, Evan made 20 league appearances for Selangor, and scored two goals, while Barito Putera ended their league campaign in ninth place.

A few days earlier, another former Selangor player of Indonesian origin had announced his return to the country, having plied his trade for five years in Malaysia.

Malaysia Cup winner Andik Vermansyah has joined Madura United for the coming season, having played for Selangor between 2014 and 2017, and Kedah in 2018.

The remaining Indonesian player on Selangor roster, Ilham Udin Armaiyn, who had joined at the start of this year alongside Evan, meanhwile is reportedly set to return to former club Bhayangkara FC.

