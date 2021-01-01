Euro 2020: Which stadiums will allow fans & ticket details explained

Here's everything you need to know about which Euro 2020 stadiums will be allowing spectators to attend, and how to purchase tickets

Euro 2020 is set to take place this summer after being postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 crisis, but will fans attend – and which venues will allow supporters?

Goal rounds up the latest stadium and venue information for this summer's showpiece continental tournament.

Will fans be able to attend Euro 2020 matches?

Yes. UEFA announced in April that nine host cities will allows fans to attend: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Rome and Saint Petersburg.

The remaining three cities of Bilbao, Dublin and Munich have until April 19 to inform UEFA of their plans.

Goal will keep this page updated as new information arrives.

How many fans will be allowed in the stadiums for Euro 2020?

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, there will be a capacity for spectators in each stadium.

The number of fans allowed into each venue will differ depending on the city, and all fans are expected to adhere to strict health and safety measures during the tournament.

Every city will be implementing their own safety measures for match-goers, so attending fans are encouraged visit the official Euro 2020 website so they understand what they must do in preparation for the trip. Host city Baku, for example, will require all visitors to present a recent negative Covid-19 test upon arrival, while those travelling to Ajax must comply with the Netherlands' quarantine rules.

Saint Petersburg and Baku have confirmed permitted capacities of 50 per cent for each venue.

Budapest have made the ambitious target of allowing 100% stadium capacity, but they are enforcing strict stadium entry requirements for all fans.

Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Rome will all be having 25%-33% of fans in attendance.

London will have a minimum capacity of 25% for the first three group matches and the round of 16 fixture.

However, the likes of Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg still have until the end of April to increase the number of match-goers in the venue.

London, who are hosting the semi-finals and final, are also optimistic of increasing their stadium capacity depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Euro 2020 ticket details

There are no tickets on sale for Euro 2020 as the ticket portal has now closed, though the resale period will end on April 22. Fans who previously purchased tickets but now no longer wish to go will have the opportunity to return their ticket, so that others can purchase them.

Since the number of tickets already sold will exceed the capacity limit of certain stadiums, UEFA will hold a ballot to determine which tickets will be cancelled.

Those who had their tickets cancelled will get a full refund.

Fans were given the opportunity to purchase tickets through their own individual federation until December 2019.

However, supporters are encouraged to keep checking the official Euro 2020 tickets website if tickets become available in the future.