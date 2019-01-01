Eto’o: Former Barcelona star believes he is the best African player in history

Although the Ballon d'Or eluded him during his playing time, the Cameroon legend feels he is the best African player ever

Former and Milan striker Samuel Eto’o has insisted he is the best African player in history.

The 38-year-old had an illustrious career where he won 18 major trophies, including two Champions Leagues and two titles as well as an Olympic gold medal.

Eto’o was named the African Player of the Year four times but failed to win the Ballon d'Or, with his best placing being in the 2005 edition where he finished third.

Former Liberia international George Weah is the only African player to win a highly coveted World Player of the Year award, claiming the prize in 1995.

Eto’o believes he was the best player from the continent, given his achievements during his playing time for his country and the various clubs he played for.

"I don't need to lay claim to anything, it's just a fact. Whether you accept it or not, it's a fact," Eto’o told AFP.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion. You know, as an African, you are always being judged. What is unacceptable is that the first people to do it are always the Africans. They can't take anything away from me because I am proud to be African.

"When I look at where I came from and how far I got, I tell myself that I am entitled to be proud. That doesn't mean I am big-headed, far from it. It is just that, in this world, people like puppets and I don't accept being one."

Eto’o, who called time on his illustrious career at the age of 38, is hoping to be successful in management as he did during his playing days.

"There comes a point where you have to look for other challenges. That is what I have chosen to do. I have had a wonderful career,” he continued.

"I know my next challenge will be to win at least as much as a coach as I did as a player. I would like to coach in Europe, and then one day return to Africa and win there. I don't know how to lose.

"I am lucky to have made history at different clubs. I have a lot more doors open to me than others, but you need to be prepared.

“I want to learn [and] have all the qualifications, understand how things work either in my own businesses or in my future career, in order to come back in 12 or 24 months and start a new career, which I hope will be just as beautiful."

The international lauded the coaching style of his former manager at Barcelona and current boss Pep Guardiola.

"I am a fan of Guardiola. I love football and I think it's important to win in style,” he added.

"Football is like going to the theatre: it is great to go to the stadium and see a spectacle. When you watch Guardiola's teams play, you never get bored."