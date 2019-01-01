Etienne Eto’o: Politics prevented striker from playing for Cameroon at the U20 World Cup

The 17-year-old recently left Real Mallorca to sign for Segunda Division B side CD Atletico Baleares

Etienne Eto’o Pineda has cast doubt over his international future after revealing he’s was unable to represent at the U20 World Cup owing to a political decree in the nation.

Eto’o Pineda, son of African football legend Samuel Eto’o, was selected in Thomas Libiih’s provisional squad and had started training with the young Lions.

However, a rule stating foreign-based players at the U15s and U17s won’t be selected in the final tournament squads led to the teenager's non-participation in .

"It was a very uncomfortable situation that I do not wish anyone to have," Eto'o Pineda told Transfermarkt.

“From one moment to the next, they cancelled my dream and that of my European teammates because of a decree. Politics affected us in this case.

"We were in training for many weeks and focused on showing the best of us in a big tournament like the World Cup, and finally we had to go home without playing."

Be that as it may, the young forward acknowledged it was a great experience for him to train with the side, who suffered an early exit after defeats to Tajikistan, and .

"I got great impressions, made friends and also scored a goal in one of the friendlies," he continued.

"Unfortunately, the results of the national team were not as expected. I and my teammates were powerless.”

Furthermore, Eto’o Pineda then admitted he might still represent Spain in the near future as he awaits a call-up from the European nation.

"Cameroon offered it to me first and Spain didn't, but I hope that with my work and persistence, Spain will one day nominate me and then I will have to make a final, final decision - although the experience with Cameroon was very positive," he added.

Eto’o Pineda’s Atletico Baleares play Marino de Luanco on Sunday, December 22 as they search for their 13th win of the campaign.

A victory will see them retain their position at the top of the Segunda Division B table.