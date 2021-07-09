Etebo: Watford sign Stoke City midfielder on loan

The Super Eagles midfielder is set for a new adventure in the Premier League with the Hornets

Watford have completed the signing of Oghenekaro Etebo on a season-long loan from Stoke City.

The 25-year-old is the latest Nigerian to join Xisco Munoz's side ahead of the 2021-22 season after Emmanuel Dennis switched from Club Brugge on a permanent deal.

Etebo's move to Vicarage Road is his third loan move away from Stoke City having spent the last one and a half seasons in La Liga with Getafe and Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray.

The Nigeria international has been at Stoke since 2018 and he played 45 matches in the Championship with two goals to his name.

"Watford FC is pleased to confirm the signing of Peter Etebo on a season-long loan from Stoke City, with an option to buy," read a statement on the club's website.

"The box-to-box midfielder, 25, is capped 38 times by Nigeria's senior team, having previously turned out 19 times for the Super Eagles' Under-23s.

"Since joining the Potters in June 2018, Etebo has also spent time on loan at Getafe and Galatasaray, appearing in the Europa League for the latter."

The 2015 Africa U23 Cup of Nations winner started his professional football career in the Nigerian top-flight with Warri Wolves where he spent two years before moving to Portuguese club Feirense in 2016.

The 25-year-old is a key figure in Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles and he was part of the team that won bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Watford secured an immediate return to the Premier League last season after they finish second in the second division, behind Norwich City.

Also on Friday, the Hornets signed 19-year-old Nigerian descent Dapo Mebude on a two-year deal with the option for a two-year extension.

Mebude was born in London to Nigerian parents but he is a Scotland youth international having played for their U16, U17, U18 and U19 teams.

The two new signings join Nigeria centre-back William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Senegal's Ismaila Sarr and Morocco's Adam Masina as the latest African stars at Watford.

The Hornets will begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a home match against Aston Villa on August 14.