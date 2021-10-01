‘I’m very sad about this’ – Watford have a problem after Etebo injury - Munoz

The 25-year-old Super Eagle will miss action for the Hornets for the next five months after his injury against Newcastle United last weekend

Watford manager Xisco Munoz has revealed his sadness after losing midfielder Peter Etebo to injury.

On Thursday, the Hornets confirmed in a statement the 25-year-old Nigeria international will miss action for the next five months after tearing a quad muscle on his knee during the team’s Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on September 25.

During the game which ended 1-1 at Vicarage Road, the Super Eagle was introduced in the 75th minute for another Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, and he picked up the injury towards the end of the encounter.

Ahead of the team’s trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday, the Spanish tactician has revealed his sadness at losing the services of the player from the squad.

“I’m very sad about this, always when one of our players gets a big injury,” Munoz told the club’s website when asked about Etebo.

“It’s a problem for us and now is the moment to give him the best recovery. He has a great attitude.

“He is out for four to five months and this is a problem also for him because he had a very good attitude for our squad and team.

“I didn’t speak anything about this [Afcon]. I spoke to him only about the injury and I wish him all the best.”

On whether he has possible replacements, Munoz said; “We have [Imran] Louza, Dan Gosling, Tufan and Tom Cleverley. We have a good level of players in this position.”

Before moving to Watford on loan at the end of the last transfer window, Etebo had spent other loan deals from parent club Stoke City with two clubs - Getafe and Galatasaray.

At Watford, he had already managed 370 minutes from six appearances accumulated from matches against Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City, and Newcastle United.

Watford are in 12th position on the 20-team table with seven points from six matches. They have managed two wins, one draw, and three defeats.

The injury has further ruled Etebo out of Nigeria's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic.