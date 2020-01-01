Essien to Everton? Moyes regrets missing out on ex-Chelsea star

The former Black Stars captain was on the Toffees’ radar before joining Jose Mourinho’s side at Stamford Bridge in 2005

manager David Moyes has named former midfielder Michael Essien as one of his biggest transfer regrets.

During his coaching stint at , Moyes followed the 37-year-old midfield star when he was playing in with Bastia and .

The Goodison Park outfit was unable to complete a move for him, with Essien joining Chelsea for a then club-record fee of £24.4 million in August 2005.

When quizzed about the players he regretted missing out on signing, Moyes named the two-time Premier League winner alongside Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.

“One of them would be Michael Essien [to ],” he told beIN Sports.

“Toni Kroos would certainly be the one [to ].

“At that time we [Manchester United] were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas but I’ve got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to a lot of good players.

"We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

Essien spent nine years at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Uefa trophy during his spell in , before moving to .

The former international is currently on the books of Azerbaijan Premier League outfit Sabail where he has played 10 league matches this campaign.