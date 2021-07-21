14 essentials for playing football in the park

While summer may be halfway over, there's still plenty of time for a kickabout in the park. Here are 14 things you might need.

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

It’s the perfect time of year to take advantage of the weather, while it lasts, and head to the park for a game of football. From portable goalposts to the ball itself, here are 14 items that you’ll probably need.

1. If you’re heading to a park with posts, this FORZA replacement net comes in sizes compatible with all goalposts.

Promising review: “This is a UK/football standard full-size net. High quality, been used heavily for 6 months with no issues. Best netting you can find for the price.” – Ethan Fowles

Get it from Amazon for £18.99 - £38.99

Note: you may need to purchase net clips which can be found on Amazon for £3.69.

2. This portable goal is super light for transport, can be set up in less than two minutes, and even includes a handy carry bag.

Promising review: “I love this goal! So very pleased with the quality of it and the fact that it is so easy to put together and then take back down again, a couple of minutes each time. This is very portable, the bag it comes in is sturdy, as is the goal itself, and the whole thing is lightweight. You can take it to the park or put it up in your garden temporarily. If you need a goal for a kick about or team practice you can't go wrong with one of these.” – Leon Halsey

Get it from Amazon for £49.99

3. If you’re looking for something suitable for a 1v1 or 2v2 game of panna, these pop-up goals are perfect for the job.

Promising review: “Fantastic nets. Strong, easy to set up and fold back down and fantastic for a small 3/4-a-side.” – Luke Blakemore

Get them from Amazon for £39.99

4. This Mitre Impel Training Football is great value for money and ideal for a casual kickaround.

Promising review: “Bought this for a kick about in the park. Great football and value for money, I’d hugely recommend it.” – John M

Get it on Amazon for £8.79

5. Or, if you’re after something a little fancier, you could opt for this Adidas Uniforia training ball.

Promising review: “It stays pumped up for seemingly ages, gets football done, and absolutely flies. A must-have collector's item and an even better player's item.” – Thomas Stone

Get it on Amazon for £27.75

6. It’s always handy to have a pump with you and this portable pump, complete with fittings, currently costs less than £4.

Promising review: “It’s cheap and pumps a football. Can pump a ball from empty to full in a minute or two, depending on your strength. If you want your football to be inflated and don’t mind using a bit of elbow grease this is what you want.” – Oli

Get it on Amazon for £3.89

7. If you’re looking to rest yourself for the pitch, you can purchase this pocket-sized electric pump that inflates balls to the perfect pressure.

Promising review: “Wow. What a tiny little pump. Comes in a small case and was fully charged when I got it. Took seconds to work out how to use it; plug into a football, press the button and boom. Fully pumped in seconds. Very impressive.” – Mark Cody

Get it on Amazon for £25.49

8. These training cones are ideal for setting the boundaries on your makeshift pitch.

Promising review: “Does the job. A good product, good price, and service.” – Amazon Customer

Get it on Amazon for £7.98

9. If you want music to accompany your game, then look no further than the highly reviewed Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker.

Promising review: “Been using this for approx six months. Good at home in smallish rooms, but very useful when out in parks or gardens. Battery life has been great. Been out for 2-3 hours and no sign of it being low. Good sound quality for the price.” – S. Mali

Get it from Amazon for £29.99

10. A low-cost pair of goalkeeping gloves will not only improve your game but will also spare your hands from any unnecessary pain.

Promising review: “Nice size gloves. Good material.” – Meenz

Get it from Amazon for £9.39

11. Protect yourself from shin splints with these discreet yet effective calf and leg compression sleeves.

Promising review: “These are great for any exercise. Since buying, I have not had any calf problems. I can now play football without worrying constantly about injury.” – George Reed

Get them from Amazon for £13.99

12. It’s important to keep hydrated in the heat, so a good water bottle like this 800ml bottle from Science in Sport is a must.

Promising review: “This water bottle is 100% 5 stars! I have had it for a year now and use it nearly every day..... but today this water bottle went above and beyond. At football training, a CAR ran it over, and guess what? It still works and holds water! A BLOODY CAR RAN IT OVER AND IT’S STILL IN USE! If that's not 5 stars, I don't know what is.” – Summer Williams

Get it from Amazon for £3.99

13. This PUMA Challenger duffel bag is large enough to store anything you'd ever need.

Promising review: “Can’t fault it at all so far. Lots of space, minimal design, and a good few pockets. Holds all my gym stuff and a change of clothes, meals... you name it.” – Matt L

Get it from Amazon for £21.50

Article continues below

14. However, if you want something to store just your key belongings, this PUMA gym sack is faultless.

Promising review: “This is a good rucksack for the price, not a bad quality as well, good value for money.” – Alex Zahid

Get it from Amazon for £6.98