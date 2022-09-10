Espanyol vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Spanish clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga continues this weekend, as Sevilla make the trip to face Espanyol at Cornellà-El Prat. It has been a dismal start to the new campaign for both sides - though given the pedigree they have at hand, it has been far worse for the visitors.

Now, having got their Champions League campaign underway in midweek, they return to domestic concerns desperately looking for a win - but their hosts will be just as hungry to snag a three-point haul as they look to give themselves a shot in the arm too.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Espanyol vs Sevilla date & kick-off time

Game: Espanyol vs Sevilla Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 3:15pm BST / 10:15am ET / 8:45pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Espanyol vs Sevilla on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN Deportes .

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1.

Fans in India can catch the match on Sports18.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes fuboTV UK Premier Sports 1 N/A India Sports18 Voot Select

Espanyol squad & team news

A first win of the season last time out has got Espanyol out of the doldrums - and above their visitors today, no less - but the job is far from complete as they look to ensure they will be nowhere near a relegation battle.

Fernando Calero, Adria Pedrosa and Keidi Bare look set to be sidelined while Raul de Tomás' place in the squad remains a question unanswered.

Position Players Goalkeepers García, Lecomte, Fernández Defenders Gil, Pedrosa, Cabrera, Calero, Oliván, Vidal, S. Gómez Midfielders Lozano, Bare, Darder, Souza, Lazo, Expósito, Melamed Forwards Puado, Joselu, De Tomás, Braithwaite, D. Gómez

Sevilla squad and team news

Few big sides across Europe's major leagues have suffered as much of a dismal start as Sevilla and now the race is on for Julen Lopetegui to effectively save his job before it is too late.

Kasper Dolberg could be in line for a start this weekend, while other faces who were omitted from their midweek Champions League loss against City.