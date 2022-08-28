Espanyol vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Espanyol in the United Kingdom and United States

Real Madrid take on Espanyol in Barcelona on Sunday and they will be eager to maintain their winning start to the 2022-23 campaign in La Liga. Los Blancos have hit the ground running, recording wins over Eintracht Frankfurt, Almeria and Celta Vigo in their first three competitive games of the season.

Espanyol have not been so fortunate, however, and come into the game on the back of a disappointing home reversal at the hands of Rayo Vallecano, having managed only a draw in their opening game the week before. Nevertheless, they will take heart from the fact they beat Madrid 2-1 at home last season.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch on TV and online, team news and more.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Espanyol vs Real Madrid Date: August 28, 2022 Kick-off: 9pm BST / 4pm ET Venue: RCDE Stadium, Barcelona

How to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV are showing Espanyol vs Real Madrid on TV in the UK. The Premier Player service will also be streaming the game live.

ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is broadcasting the game in the U.S.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Premier Sports 1 La Liga TV / Premier Player US N/A ESPN+

Espanyol squad & team news

A number of players will be unavailable to Espanyol head coach Diego Martinez, including Raul de Thomas, Adria Pedrosa, Gori, Luca Koleosho and Pol Lozano. Sergi Gomez is suspended, too. However, new signings Dani Gomez and Jose Carlos Lazo are set to join the squad and enter the reckoning.

Position Players Goalkeepers Garcia, Lecomte, Fortuno Defenders Gil, Pedrosa, Cabrera, Calero, Olivan, Vidal, S. Gomez, El Hilali, Sanchez, Simo Midfielders Bare, Darder, Souza, Exposito, Melamed, Koleosho, Villahermosa, Lazo, Lozano Forwards Puado, Joselu, De Thomas, Dimata, Zoubdi, D. Gomez

Real Madrid squad & team news

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed a 21-man Real Madrid squad for the game against Espanyol. Nacho, Vallejo and Odriozola are out of action, but other than that, the Italian coach has a full squad to choose from. Of course, the imposing midfield presence of Casemiro is no longer available following the Brazil international's transfer to Manchester United.