Espanyol vs Barcelona: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Ritabrata Banerjee
How to watch the La Liga match between Espanyol and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news

La Liga leaders Barcelona are all set to visit the RCDE stadium to face rivals Espanyol in the Catalan Derby on Sunday.

Barcelona are just one win away from being crowned La Liga champions for the 27th time in the club's history. It will also be the second title for the club in the Xavi era after the Supercoppa de Espana trophy, which they won earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Espanyol are currently 19th on the league table and could get relegated this season as they have only 31 points from 33 games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Espanyol vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date:May 14, 2023
Kick-off time:8pm BST
Venue:RCDE Stadium

The Catalan derby is set to be played at the RCDE Stadium. The game will kick off at 8pm BST in the UK.

LaLigaTVWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on LaLigaTV and will be available to stream live online here.

Team news & squads

Espanyol team news

The only player missing from the Espanyol squad ahead of the derby is Jose Gragera, who has a muscle problem.

Martin Braithwaite is back in the squad from his suspension and is ready to start against his former club.

Espanyol probable XI: Pacheco; Gil, Montes, Gomez, Cabrera, Olivan; Puado, Suarez, Darder, Braithwaite; Joselu

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pacheco, Fernandez, Garcia
Defenders:Montes, Cabrera, Calero, S. Gomez, Pierre-Gabriel, Gil, Vidal, El Hilali, Sanchez
Midfielders:Souza, Darder, Exposito, Suarez
Forwards:Puado, Melamed, Lazo, Joselu, Braithwaite

Barcelona team news

There are no injury concerns Xavi ahead of the important clash against rivals Espanyol. Sergio Roberto is back in the squad after suffering a hamstring injury. Gavi and Raphinha had picked up minor injuries against Osasuna in their last game but the duo is fit to play.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena, Tenas
Defenders:Araujo, Christensen, Alonso, Alba, Kounde, Garcia, Balde
Midfielders:Busquets, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Gavi, Torre
Forwards:Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati, Torres, Raphinha, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Barcelona have beaten their rivals twice in their last five meeting while the remaining three matches ended in draws.

DateMatchCompetition
31/12/2022Barcelona 1-1 EspanyolLa Liga
14/2/2022Espanyol 2-2 BarcelonaLa Liga
21/11/2021Barcelona 1-0 EspanyolLa Liga
9/7/2020Barcelona 1-0 EspanyolLa Liga
5/1/2020Espanyol 2-2 BarcelonaLa Liga

