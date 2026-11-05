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Adhe Makayasa

'We need to step up a little bit' - Erling Haaland urges Manchester City to be more ruthless after scoring late winner in 3-2 Champions League triumph at RB Leipzig

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland urged his team-mates to show greater ruthlessness after netting a 78th-minute winner in Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League victory at RB Leipzig. The Premier League visitors twice surrendered their lead in Germany before their captain struck from close range to lift them to seventh in the table.

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Norwegian talisman demands killer instinct

Haaland rescued Enzo Maresca's side after they arrived in Germany following consecutive league defeats and a Carabao Cup shootout win over Brighton. Converting Elliot Anderson's low cross with his 13th touch, the forward took his career tally against the hosts to 13 goals in nine games. However, the match-winner remained frustrated by his team's failure to kill the contest off earlier.

Defensive lapses precede decisive intervention

City led before half-time through Castello Lukeba's own goal from Nico O'Reilly's cross before Ridle Baku beat Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post, while Antonio Nusa cancelled out Enzo Fernandez's 57th-minute header just three minutes later.

Speaking to TNT Sports afterwards, Haaland said: "The most important is that I helped the team to win, and I managed to do that today, so I'm super happy.

"I think in the end, we need to step up a little bit because I think when we were 1-0 up, I think we need to push forward a bit more to go at it, to go for the second and then hopefully go for the third. That's what we have to do as a club, we have to work on that."

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Asked what City must do differently, he continued: "I think keep the ball, when to keep it, when to go, and working together, both offensively, defensively, loads of different things.

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"That's a good part, you can always get better, and there's always a new chance in a new game in three days, so that's lovely."

Prolific marksman embraces limited touches

According to Opta, the striker's haul against Leipzig is his highest against any opponent in Europe's top five leagues. Questioned on his limited touches before scoring, Haaland added: "I mean, you can look at it in a few different ways.

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"You can look at it that is difficult to keep concentrated for around 100 minutes, or you can look at it in a positive way that it's only 100 minutes that you have to fully focus to hopefully be ready when the chance comes. You can look at it in a few different ways, and I look at it in the second option."

Forest trip tests domestic revival

Maresca's second-placed side now look to end their two-match domestic losing streak when they visit Nottingham Forest this weekend. Tightening up defensively after shipping soft equalisers in midweek will be essential to keep pace in the title race. Victory at the City Ground would restore momentum before the international break.

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.