Eriksen's future in the hands of the club, says Inter boss Conte

The midfielder looks set to leave this month having struggled to truly get settled in Italy

manager Antonio Conte says that Christian Eriksen's future is in the hands of the club as the Danish midfielder seems destined for an exit.

Eriksen joined Inter last January, making the move from in a deal worth a reported €20 million (£17m/$22m).

The former Spurs midfielder signed a four-year contract with the Italian side but, in recent weeks, it has become clear that he is unlikely to see out that four-year deal.

Eriksen has made just 12 appearances this season and has scored zero goals after scoring four times in 26 outings last campaign.

Having fallen out of Conte's plans, Eriksen appears set for an exit, with CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirming in December that the playmaker will be transfer listed in January.

"He has struggled to settle into the squad, he is not functional to the squad. That’s just an objective fact," Marotta told Sky Italy.

Eriksen played the final 20 minutes of Wednesday's clash with as Inter fell 2-1.

And, after the match, Conte was asked about Eriksen's situation and whether or not anything has changed since Marotta's statement.

“I try to make the most of the options available based on the situation," he said. "I am at the complete disposal of the club and any decision they make on the transfer market, so there’s nothing else I can do.

“The club knows perfectly well if there need to be players going out or coming in. I just work, the way I have done since the moment I arrived at Inter. Any decision that is made will always be shared by me.”

One potential landing spot for Eriksen is , now managed by Mauricio Pochettino, who worked with the playmaker for five seasons at Spurs.

When asked about Eriksen, Pochettino said he is "looking at all the possibilities", playing coy when it comes to potential transfers.

Inter currently sit second in , sitting one point behind rivals who have a game in hand.

Conte and co. will face a short turnaround following Wednesday's loss as Inter travel to Rome to take on on Sunday.