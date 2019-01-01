Eric Choupo-Moting: Cameroon striker scores again as PSG triumph over Metz

The Cameroon international continued to flourish in the absence of Cavani and Mbappe by helping the Parisians outclass the Maroons

Eric Choupo-Moting maintained his impressive form in front of goal, scoring once in ’s 2-0 victory over Metz.

After netting a brace in his side’s 4-0 thrashing of last weekend, the international was again on target at Stade Saint Symphorien.

In the absence of injured Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, the 30-year-old was handed his first start of the season by manager Thomas Tuchel.

PSG started the game on the front foot with Angel Di Maria opening the scoring with only 11 minutes into the encounter from the penalty spot.

The former striker then doubled the lead in the 43rd minute of the game after receiving a pass from Marco Verratti.

Summer signing Idrissa Gueye made his second start for the Parisians since switching from Premier League side , featuring from start to finish while Choupo-Moting was replaced in the 90th minute.

goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja was in goal for Metz but failed to keep a clean sheet in the match, while his compatriot Farid Boulaya made way for ’s Ibrahima Niane in the 82nd minute.

Article continues below

Mali international Mamadou Fofana was withdrawn in the 59th minute while Senegal’s duo of Habib Diallo and Opa Nguette as well as international John Boye featured for the enture duration of the game but could not prevent the defeat.

The win propelled the Parisians back to the top of the league with nine points after four games.

PSG are scheduled to host at the Parc des Princes for their next league match on September 14.