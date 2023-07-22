Erfurt vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Erfurt and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund's pre-season preparations will continue with their friendly match against Erfurt, a Regionalliga team. Before heading to the United States. head coach Edin Terzic will be looking for significant improvement from his team in Erfurt, after their lacklustre performance in the 3-2 victory against Oberhausen.

Erfurt have already played four friendlies so far and have won two out of those. They ended the previous season with a defeat against Altglienicke and will be hoping to start the new season on a positive note.

Erfurt vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: July 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 3.30pm BST Venue: Multifunktionsarena

The pre-season game between Erfurt and Dortmund will be played at Multifunktionsarena on Saturday, with kick-off at 3.30pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Erfurt vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

No telecast or streaming available

The game between Dortmund and Erfurt is not being shown on TV for fans in the United Kingdom (UK). Match highlights will be shown on BVB TV after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Erfurt team news

Erfurt have no major injury concerns ahead of the match. They have been in decent form in pre-season, winning two out of their last four matches.

The two teams have met twice in the past two years, and Dortmund have won both matches by a comfortable margin. However, Erfurt will be hoping that they can improve on their recent record against Dortmund, and they will be buoyed by the fact that they are playing at home.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fluckiger, Schellenberg Defenders: Manu, Startsev, Ballo, Kämpfer, Lopes, Felssberg, Seiderman, Nkoa Midfielders: Schwarz, Biek, Startsev, Aguilar, Elezi, Tavares, Ballo, Müller, N'Diaye Forwards: Nsimba, Weinhauer, Hajrulla, Woiwod, Rückert, Mergel, Seung-in

Dortmund team news

The players who were on international duty last month might make a return to the squad after missing the previous trip to Oberhausen. New signings Felix Nmecha and Ramy Bensebaini could make feature as well. However, Gio Reyna and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will still be unavailable due to injuries.

Marco Reus has found the back of the net in both of Borussia Dortmund's pre-season games, and he is expected to be in the starting lineup for the match against Erfurt as well. Other first-team players like Niklas Süle, Mats Hummels, and Julien Duranville have also featured in BVB's first two friendly matches this summer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Meyer, Lotka Defenders: Morey Bauza, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini, Schulz, Hummels, Meunier, Süle, Ryerson, Coulibaly, Papadopoulos Midfielders: Özcan, Reyna, Nmecha, Hazard, Reus, Wolf, Brandt, Can, Pohlmann, Kamara, Gürpüz Forwards: Haller, Duranville, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2017 Erfurt 2-5 Dortmund Friendly July 2012 Erfurt 0-4 Dortmund Friendly

