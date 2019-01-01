Epson Youth Challenge 2019 Wraps Up in Style at Integrated Community and Lifestyle Hub

Epson Youth Challenge 2019 Ends with New Participation Record of over 1,500 Youths

Epson Youth Challenge 2019 wrapped up today in an inclusive carnival-feel event at Our Tampines Hub with over 1,500 participants taking part in this year’s youth football tournament.

Held in conjunction with Singapore Football Festival and Pesta Sukan 2019 – brought back by Sports Singapore as part of Singapore’s Bicentennial year celebrations, Epson Youth

Challenge 2019 was held for the first time at Our Tampines Hub, an integrated community and lifestyle hub. Alongside the main tournament, Epson Youth Challenge 2019 adopted a holistic carnival-like approach, featuring fringe activities such as carnival games and snack stalls. Members of the public, as well as friends and families of youth participants, were welcomed to take part in a wide range of fun-filled activities.

In an effort to further promote inclusivity and ensure that more participants benefit from this year’s tournament, finalist teams at this year’s tournament will have the opportunity to take

part in an exclusive football clinic, conducted by professional coaches from J-League’s Matsumoto Yamaga Football Club. In addition, all finalist teams walked away with attractive Epson prizes.

Mr Munenori Ando, Regional Managing Director, Epson Singapore said, “Epson Youth Challenge 2019 delivered an exhilarating atmosphere and I am proud that everyone, including friends and families of the participants, got to enjoy the fun-filled football carnival. The success of this tournament is a testament to Epson’s strong commitment to providing a springboard for young sporting talent to grow and spur the development of Singapore’s sports scene.”

This year, Epson Youth Challenge saw a record number of over 1,500 youth participants from all over Singapore competing across six categories. With participant numbers increasing over the years, the youth tournament is further establishing itself as a key sporting platform to enable youths to pursue their footballing dreams.

Ben Teng, Chairman of said, “Epson Youth Challenge proudly demonstrates the solid partnership between Geylang International and Epson Singapore that started over four years ago. Through this partnership, we’re proud of the opportunities that we’re bringing to aspiring youth football players, as evidenced by Zikos Chua, who took part in the Matsumoto Yamaga Football Club training stint in in 2016, and is now once again invited for another training stint in Japan. I’m sure the finalist teams will stand to benefit greatly from the different training style and approach that the Matsumoto Yamaga coaches are offering at this year’s football clinic.”

Lai Chin Kwang, Chief of ActiveSG at Sport Singapore said, “Joining efforts with Epson Singapore and Geylang International and tapping on their passion and influence in sport has allowed us to amplify the impact and engagement of our youths. Through sport, our young participants would able to learn and be motivated to continue playing football. We are consistently on the lookout for opportunities to collaborate with like-minded partners to bring the joy of sport to everyone.”