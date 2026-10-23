Enzo Maresca pledges to restore Phil Foden as England's finest after Manchester City star hits hat-trick form

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Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has opened up on his commitment to helping Phil Foden recapture the world-class form that once made him the envy of European football. The Italian tactician believes it is his personal responsibility to guide the 26-year-old back to the pinnacle of the game following a difficult period at the Etihad Stadium.

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Foden bouncing back for City

Foden is experiencing a rapid revival at Manchester City after serving a domestic suspension. The 26-year-old attacker has registered four goals in his last two outings, highlighted by a midweek hat-trick against AEK Athens.

This sudden burst of form has reignited discussions about an international recall, following his omission from England's World Cup squad. Maresca has made Foden's rehabilitation a priority since arriving at the Etihad Stadium this summer. The Italian manager held early interventions with the forward to rebuild his confidence and reaffirm his value to the squad.

A manager's duty to his star

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Maresca explained that he took immediate action to support the England international upon taking the managerial reins. "Since we started, I sat down with Phil two or three times - especially at the beginning - just to show him, I don't know if love is the right word to use, but to show him how important he is," Maresca revealed.

"I know Phil from years ago, so I know how good he is," he added. "For different reasons, the last few years he was not good enough but I think when you have players like Phil available you are a better team because it's a matter of improving players. For me, it's my duty to try to help him to be one of the best players in England again."

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Finding the balance with Cherki

Beyond Foden, Maresca is actively working to refine 23-year-old playmaker Rayan Cherki. The Frenchman has dazzled recently, scoring superb goals against Liverpool and AEK. However, Maresca insists Cherki must improve his positional discipline to maximise his immense talent.

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"In this moment Rayan is one of the best players in Europe," Maresca noted. "When he is in the right position - that means when we are able to find him between the lines - he's always dangerous. Sometimes, because he loves the ball and he loves to move a lot, most of the time he is in the wrong position, but when he is in the right position he is always a weapon for us."

Speaking ahead of Aston Villa clash on Saturday, Maresca drew comparisons to legends he played alongside, like Alessandro Del Piero and Zinedine Zidane. "After 35 years in football I am quite lucky that I have seen many things," he said. "Rayan has many good things but it's just a matter of balance. I like it when the players are happy, 100%, but I also like simple things, don't complicate it."

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Maresca stressed that he does not want to coach the natural flair out of the Frenchman. "Sometimes when players are so good like Rayan, they need to do that and when he does that I know he is happy, and if he can create chances for the team it is even better," he said. "This is something he needs to keep. He loves the ball, he wants the ball, and this is not something I am going to remove. But we need to find the right balance as when we can contact him in the right position, he can create chances."

Villa test awaits City





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Manchester City will look to carry their attacking momentum into Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa. With Foden firing on all cylinders and Cherki providing a persistent creative threat, Maresca's side are well-equipped for the journey to the Midlands.

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Continuing this rich vein of form will be crucial for City as they seek to cement their domestic dominance under their new manager. For Foden, another strong showing at Villa Park could be the final step required to secure his return to the England fold.