Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken about Chelsea star Enzo Fernández’s link with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Romano said in a video on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea have announced via their manager Liam Rossiniere that Enzo is ruled out of the next two matches… This is a big decision because Enzo isn’t just a brilliant player… He is a top-class player and decisive on the pitch for Chelsea, and he is also a leader for the Blues in crucial moments. For example, we know that Enzo, with his personality, is always an important figure in the dressing room.”

He added: “Chelsea believe that a number of things have happened over the past two or three weeks that have led Enzo to cross the line in his comments regarding his future with the Blues, and that is the reason for the decision to drop him.”

He continued: “This is a significant moment in the relationship between Enzo and Chelsea, because this isn’t just a decision by the manager; it wasn’t Liam Rossiner alone who took this stance, but the club and the manager together… the owners, the directors, the board, and the coaching staff alongside the manager. They all believed this was the best solution, because they weren’t happy with the comments.”



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He continued: “I get a lot of questions about Enzo and Real Madrid, lads. At the moment, the only thing we can say is that we know Real Madrid are looking for midfielders in the summer, and Enzo is certainly among them.”

He added: “Aside from what the player has said about Madrid as a city he’d like to live in, Enzo would like to play in Spain one day, and he’ll be happy one day – I’m not saying this summer – with a potential move to a big club like Real Madrid.”

He concluded: “Don’t forget Chelsea in this story, having paid a huge sum to sign Enzo, so they won’t accept a modest offer. I sometimes see figures like €70 or €80 million; I don’t think the Blues are considering that sort of offer to sell the player. So it will take a huge amount of money, and we have to understand the sort of clubs that can pull off a deal of this magnitude.”



