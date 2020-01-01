Enyeama: I hold no grudge against former Super Eagles coach Oliseh

The former goalkeeper had a row with the 45-year-old tactician which forced him to early retirement from the national team

Vincent Enyeama said he has 'nothing' against former coach Sunday Oliseh despite the row which led to his exit from the Super Eagles.

The former goalie was stripped of his captain's armband by Oliseh after he took charge of the West African side in 2015 and handed it to Ahmed Musa.

The decision generated uproar in the team and forced Enyeama to abruptly end his international career spanning 13 years.

“I have nothing against Oliseh. What happened in the past is in the past," Enyeama told Super Eagles media in a live Instagram chat.

"I still have his number on my phone and probably he has mine. If I have my chance I would sit and have breakfast with him.”

Enyeama had 101 caps for the Super Eagles, helping the side win the 2013 in .

The former Hapoel Tel Aviv goalie featured for Nigeria in the 2002 World Cup as well as the 2010 and 2014 editions before unceremoniously leaving the national team.

After a frosty relationship with his employer, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Oliseh also resigned from his position in 2016, barely eight months after his appointment.