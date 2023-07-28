England Women vs Denmark Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between England and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news

England and Denmark will face off in a Group D match at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday, July 28 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

England are the favorites to win the match, having won their opening game of the tournament against Haiti 1-0. It was a Georgia Stanway penalty in the first half that helped them begin the tournament on the front foot. Amalie Vangsgaard stuck late to hand Denmark a 1-0 win in their opening game against China.

The match is sure to be a close contest, with both teams looking to get a win to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Denmark kick-off time

Date: July 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.30am BST Venue: Allianz Stadium

The Women's World Cup game between England and Denmark will be played on Friday at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Kick-off is at 9.30am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch England vs Denmark online - TV channels & live streams

The England vs Denmark fixture will be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Millie Bright's completed the full 90 minutes in her first competitive game since April, following her recovery from a knee injury.

It is anticipated that Wiegmann will name an unchanged lineup, which means Bright will be part of the back four, alongside Jess Carter, Lucy Bronze, and Alex Greenwood.

The likes of Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead are missing out due to injury.

England predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Kelly, Hemp, Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders: Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter Midfielders: Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zalem Forwards: James, Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Robinson, Russo

Denmark team news

Similar to their opponents, Denmark's manager, Lars Sondergaard, might choose to maintain consistency by fielding an unchanged lineup for Friday's match.

Despite Vangsgaard scoring her first international goal as a substitute in the 1-0 victory against China, she might have to settle for a place among the substitutes again.

Denmark predicted XI: Christensen; Sevecke, Ballisager, Boye, Veje; Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl; Thomsen, Sorensen, Harder

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Larsen, Ostergaard Defenders: S. Sorensen, Gevitz, B. Pedersen, Sevecke, Svava, Thorgersen, Veje Midfielders: Hasbo, Kuhl, Thomsen, Holmgaard, J. Pedersen, N. Sorensen, Snerle, Nielsen Forwards: Bruun, Gejl, Harder, Madsen, Vangsgaard

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2019 England 2-0 Denmark Friendly July 2017 Denmark 1-2 England Friendly June 2005 Denmark 2-1 England Euros April 1984 Denmark 0-1 England Euros April 1984 England 2-1 Denmark Euros

