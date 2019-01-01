England women vs Cameroon women: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Phil Neville's side are heavy favourites to progress in Valenciennes as they take on the Indomitable Lionesses at the World Cup for the first time

will look build on the momentum gained from a flawless group stage when they take on in Valenciennes in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

The Lionesses beat 2011 winners Japan on Tuesday to secure top spot in Group D with a 100% record.

Cameroon, meanwhile, reached the knockout stages courtesy of a stoppage-time winner from Ajara Nchout against New Zealand.

That ensured Alain Djeumfa’s side finished third in Group E and qualified as one of the best third-placed sides by virtue of having scored one goal more than Group F's third-placed .

Game England women vs Cameroon women Date Sunday, June 23 Time 4.30pm BST / 11:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC One. It can be streamed from BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position England women squad Goalkeepers Bardsley, Telford, Earps Defenders McManus, Greenwood, Stokes, Williamson, Bronze, Bright, Daly, Houghton Midfielders Moore, Scott, Walsh, Staniforth, Carney Forwards Stanway, Mead, White, Kirby, Taylor, Parris, Duggan Phil Neville has reiterated that his rotational selection policy will continue so we may see more changes to his starting XI for this game. Abbie McManus is a candidate to come in for Millie Bright while Nikita Parris could also come in for Toni Duggan, who made her comeback from injury against . Possible England starting XI: Bardsley; Bronze, Houghton, McManus, Greenwood; Walsh, Parris, Scott, Kirby, Mead, White. Position Cameroon women squad Goalkeepers Ngo Ndom, Ongmaham, Mambingo. Defenders Manie, Awona, Ejangue, Meffometou, Leuko, Johnson, Sonkeng. Midfielders Fudjio, Ngo Mbeleck, Yango, Ngo Ndoumbouk, Abena, Meyong. Forwards Ngono Mani, Enganamouit, Aboudi Onguene, Abam, Nchout, Akaba, Takounda.

Coach Alain Djeumfa has no fresh injury concerns so could be unchanged from the side that beat New Zealand to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Possible Cameroon starting XI: Ngo Ndom, Ejangue, Awona, Johnson, Leuko, Yango, Feudjio, Nchout, Abam, Enganamouit, Onguene.

Betting & Match Odds

England are heavy favourites for this game and priced at 1/8 with Bet365. Cameroon can be backed at 16/1, while a draw is available at 15/2.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

England forward Georgia Stanway has backed manager Phil Neville's selection policy and believes it has given the team the best chance of reaching the latter stages of the World Cup.

Neville has not been afraid to rotate his squad as he plots a long stay in , with no other manager at the tournament making more than the 12 changes he has made so far.

That policy has certainly raised eyebrows but has proven to be a masterstroke, with England breezing through the group stages with three wins from three.

In doing so they became just the second England team to win all their World Cup group games, the first being Ron Greenwood’s men’s side at the 1982 tournament.

"Phil has the trust of everybody," said Stanway. "Almost everyone has had the opportunity to get out on the pitch, there are some who haven’t had that yet but I am most certain that they’ll get their opportunity at some point and that shows the depth within our team.

"Whenever someone scores the whole bench leap up and everyone is celebrating together because we are one, whether you’re playing or not that is just the bond that we have within our team.”

Neville may seek to freshen up his side again against Cameroon as, despite their group stage win, they are in the tougher side of the draw with the possibility of hosts France or holders the United States to come if they reach the semi-finals.

The team selection is already likely to have been decided, with the Lionesses boss preferring to tell the players of his team days rather than hours before kick-off.

That policy has been praised by Stanway, who feels it has contributed to the strong team spirit amongst the squad.

Article continues below

“It gives you a few days to relax to settle into it, there’s nothing worse than being told hours before kick-off and getting worked up about it, thinking that you’re not prepared so it’s nicer to know in advance,” added the forward. “I think as girls it can take longer to get over disappointment so you have a night to sleep on it and you’re fresher in the morning."

Though the two sides have never met at the Women's World Cup the clash does evoke memories of Italia 90, when Bobby Robson's England side beat the Indomitable Lions 4-2 after extra-time to reach the semi-finals.

The winners of Sunday's game will face Norway in the quarter-finals in Le Havre after their penalty shootout win over on Saturday.