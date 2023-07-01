England Women vs Portugal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England women and Portugal women will meet at the Stadium MK on Saturday. The match is a warm-up friendly ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
England are the reigning European champions and are considered one of the favorites to win the World Cup. They have a strong squad and were on an incredible 30-game unbeaten run which was ended by Australia in their most recent outing.
Portugal are also a strong team and are currently ranked 21st in the world. They have a number of talented players and also boasted a winning run of their own, which lasted eight matches and ended in February earlier this year. Their last two outings have been friendlies against Japan and Wales which they haven't managed to win.
Both teams will be looking to build momentum ahead of the World Cup. The fans are in for a treat and here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
England vs Portugal kick-off time
|Date:
|July 1, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3.15 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stadium MK
The women's friendly fixture between England and Portugal will be played at the MK Stadium on Saturday, July 1. Kick-off is at 3.15 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch England vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams
|ITV1
|Watch here
|ITVX
|Watch here
|STV
|Watch here
|STV Player
|Watch here
For fans in the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV and STV and available to stream live online through ITVX and STV Player.
Team news & squads
England team news
Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, who were standout performers in Euro 2022 for England, will, unfortunately, miss the game due to injuries. Jess Park has also withdrawn from the Lionesses' standby list due to a shoulder problem.
Millie Bright, who is expected to captain the team at the World Cup, is currently sidelined with a knee injury and will not participate against Portugal. Alex Greenwood is likely to be available despite a recent training injury as she has recovered in time for the game.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Hannah Hampton
|Defenders:
|Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright (interim captain), Jess Carter, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Niamh Charles, Esme Morgan
|Midfielders:
|Jordan Nobbs, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem, Laura Coombs
|Forwards:
|Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Alessia Russo, Lauren James, Katie Robinson
Portugal team news
There are no fresh injury concerns in the Portuguese camp ahead of the friendly game.
Ana Borges and Diana Silva are well-known players to the WSL audience, having previously played for Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.
Jessica Silva, who impressed at Euro 2022, will be looking to make a statement against a strong opponent before the World Cup.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rute Costa, Ines Pereira, Patricia Morais
|Defenders:
|Ana Seica, Carole Costa, Catarina Amado, Diana Gomes, Joana Marcao, Lucia Alves, Silvia Rebelo
|Midfielders:
|Ana Rute, Andreia Norton, Andreia Jacinto, Dolores Silva, Fatima Pinto, Kika Nazareth, Tatiana Pinto
|Forwards:
|Ana Borges, Ana Capeta, Carolina Mendes, Diana Silva, Jessica Silva, Telma Encarnacao
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 2019
|Portugal 0-1 England
|Friendly
|July 2017
|Portugal 1-2 England
|Euro
|February 2002
|England 3-0 Portugal
|World Cup qualification
|November 2001
|Portugal 1-1 England
|World Cup qualification