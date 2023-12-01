England Women vs Netherlands Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women face a must-win situation when they face Netherlands Women in a Women's Nations League tie at the Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Apart from the Nations League finals, Sarina Wiegman's side would also want to keep their hope of earning Team GB a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics - allotted only to to the team finishing atop Group 1A.

The 2023 World Cup runners-up lost their most recent tie 3-2 against Belgium, while the Dutch would be hoping to do the double against the Lionesses after beating them 2-1 in Utrecht in September.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England Women vs Netherlands Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Wembley Stadium

The UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Netherlands will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on December 1 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch England Women vs Netherlands Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ITV4 and ITVX.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

You can also listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT 2.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Already without Leah Williamson, Wiegman has revealed that goalkeeper Mary Earps will captain the Lionesses against the Netherlands in place of the injured Millie Bright.

Beth Mead has been recalled into the squad as the Arsenal forward will look to play her first international game in over a year, while Lauren Hemp would be raring for her 50th cap for the Lionesses.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Carter, Greenwood, Charles; Stanway, Walsh, Kirby; Kelly, Mead, Hemp

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Keating Defenders: Bronze, Greenwood, Carter, Charles, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Le Tissier, Turner Midfielders: Kirby, Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Zalem, Clinton Forwards: Daly, Mead, Hemp, Kelly, Russo, James

Netherlands Women team news

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker will once again rely on his key contingent consisting of PSG start Lieke Martens, amid the likes of Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord and Jackie Groenen.

Netherlands Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Pelova, Dijstra, Casparij, Brughts; Groenen, Spitse, Van de Donk; Roord, Beerensteyn, Martens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Lorsheyd, Weimar Defenders: Janssen, Van Dongen, Wilms, Casparij, Dikstra Midfielders: Spitse, Van de Donk, Groenen, Roord, Pelova, Egurrola, Baijings, Kaptein Forwards: Martens, Miedema, Beerensteyn, Van de Sanden, Jansen, Brugts, Snoeijs, Leuchter

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 26, 2023 Netherlands 2-1 England UEFA Women's Nations League June 24, 2022 England 5-1 Netherlands Friendlies Women August 3, 2017 Netherlands 3-0 England UEFA Women's Championship November 29, 2016 Netherlands 0-1 England Friendlies Women March 9, 2015 Netherlands 1-1 England Cyprus Women's Cup

Useful links