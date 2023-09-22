England Women vs Scotland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Nations League

England Women and Scotland Women are set to clash in a Women's Nations League tie at the Stadium of Light on Friday.
Sarina Wiegman, who led the Lionesses to a runners up finish at the Women's World Cup this year, will be picking players from both England and Scotland for Team GB.
Meanwhile, Belgium and the Netherlands complete the teams in Group A1, with the tournament adding as a path towards the summer Olympics.
England Women vs Scotland Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 22, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stadium of Light
The UEFA Women's Nations League match between England and Scotland will be played at Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on September 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch England Women vs Scotland Women online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.
Team news & squads
England Women team news
Confirming that Alessia Russo will not play a part against Scotland, Wiegman replaced the injured Lotte Wubben-Moy by Lucy Parker in the squad, while Beth Mead, Kiera Walsh and Bethany England were left out through injuries.
Despite being involved in the recent practice games, Fran Kirby has also not made the cut.
England Women possible XI: Earps; Carter, Bright, Greenwood; Bronze, Stanway, Park, Toone, Daly; Russo, Hemp
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Hampton, Roebuck
|Defenders:
|Bright, Bronze, Carter, Charles, Greenwood, Le Tissier, Morgan, Parker
|Midfielders:
|Coombs, Nobbs, Park, Staniforth, Stanway, Toone, Zelem
|Forwards:
|Daly, Hemp, James, Kelly, Russo, Robinson
Scotland Women team news
Erin Cuthbert suffers from a muscular injury, and as a result would miss out here.
However, Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa would have enough options such as Real Madrid's Caroline Weir, and WSL Player of the Year nominee Kirsty Hanson.
It would not be a surprise to see Emma Watson lead the line of attack, with Kirsty MacLean and Lauren Davidson involved in the XI.
Scotland Women possible XI: Gibson; McLauchlan, Corsie, Docherty, Brown; Weir, McLean, Kerr; Davidson, Watson, Hanson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gibson, Fife, Cummings
|Defenders:
|Mukandi, Docherty, Corsie, Clark, McLauchlan, Howard, Evans
|Midfielders:
|Weir, Kerr, Brown, Watson, MacLean, Rodgers, Gallagher, Napier
|Forwards:
|Davidson, Emslie, Thomas, Grimshaw, Hanson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jun 6, 2019
|England 2-1 Scotland
|Women's World Cup
|Jul 19, 2017
|England 6-0 Scotland
|Women's Championship
|Mar 8, 2013
|Scotland 4-4 England
|Cyprus Women's Cup
|Mar 11, 2007
|England 1-0 Scotland
|Friendlies Women