England Women vs Italy Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The England women's national team will take on Italy women in their second match of the Arnold Clark Cup on February 19 at Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England.

The reigning champions kicked off their campaign in style by beating South Korea 4-0 on Friday.

On the other hand, Italy went down 1-2 against Belgium in their opening fixture of the competition.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online?

England Women vs Italy Women: Date & kick-off time

Game: England Women vs Italy Women Date: February 19, 2023 Kick-off: 3:15pm GMT / 10:15am ET / 8:45pm IST Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry

Where to watch England Women vs Italy Women on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match will be live on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on ITV1 and can be streamed on ITVX.

In India, there are no live broadcasts of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream UK ITV1 ITVX U.S. N/A Paramount+ India N/A N/A

England Women's team news and squad

Euro 2022 top scorer and Arsenal forward Beth Mead is currently out of action with an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Fran Kirby had to pull out of the squad with a knee injury as well.

Barcelona star Kiera Walsh missed the clash against South Korea due to illness but the good news for England is that she is back in the squad.

England possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Charles; Walsh, Stanway; James, Toone, Hemp; Daly

Position Players Goalkeepers Earps, MacIver, Ramsey, Roebuck Defenders Bright, Bronze, Carter, Charles, Daly, Greenwood, Le Tissier, Williamson, Wubben-Moy Midfielders Coombs, Nobbs, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Zelem Forwards Hemp, James, Kelly, Park, Russo, Robinson, Salmon

Italy Women's team news and squad

Italy women have now lost four consecutive international matches, including their tournament opener against Belgium.

Experienced players like Cecilia Salvai, Barbara Bonansea and Valentina Giacinti are expected to be back in the starting lineup against the Lionesses.

Italy possible XI: Schroffenegger; Salvai, Linari, Lenzini, Boattin; Giugliano, Rosucci, Greggi; Caruso, Bonansea, Giacinti

Position Players Goalkeepers Baldi, Giuliani, Schroffenegger Defenders Bergamaschi, Boattin, Cafferata, Filangeri, Lenzini, Linari, Orsi, Salvai Midfielders Caruso, Giugliano, Greggi, Galli, Rosucci, Severini Forwards Bonansea, Bonfantini, Cantore, Catena, Giacinti, Girelli, Piemonte, Polli, Serturini

Tickets for the Arnold Clark Cup can be purchased via the tournament's official website.