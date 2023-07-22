England Women vs Haiti Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between England and Haiti, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women are set to open their 2023 Women's World Cup campaign against tournament debutants Haiti Women at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Lionesses will be hoping to clinch the coveted World Cup trophy for the first time after their recent successes in the European Championship and Women's Finalissima among other titles. England's best performance from their four appearances so far has been a third-place finish in 2015.

Eighty-seventh in the latest FIFA Women's Rankings, Haiti are the lowest-ranked teams in Group D which also consists of China and Denmark. The Grenadiers will, however, look to punch above their weight when they face England.

England Women vs Haiti Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 am BST Venue: Suncorp Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between England and Haiti is scheduled for July 22, 2023, at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

It will kick off at 10:30 am BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch England vs Haiti online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ITV1 and STV, and is available to stream online live through ITVX and STV Player.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

After going under the knife to treat a serious knee injury in March, captain Millie Bright has been declared fit to play in their World Cup opener against Haiti.

Missing the likes of Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead through injury, England boss Sarina Weigman would still have a strong contingent at her disposal.

It is opined that Rachel Daly deserves to start up front, while Beth England and Alessia Ruso would also hope for a spot in the XI.

Meanwhile, Kieran Walsh can be termed as one of the key members of the side alongside Ella Toone in midfield.

England Women possible XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh, Toone; James, Hemp, Daly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck Defenders: Bronze, Charles, Greenwood, Bright, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Carter Midfielders: Walsh, Stanway, Toone, Nobbs, Coombs, Zalem Forwards: James, Daly, Hemp, Kelly, England, Robinson, Russo

Haiti team news

On the other hand, Haiti gaffer Nicolas Delepine is expected to opt for Kerly Theus in goal, and the center-back pairing of Tabitha Joseph and Jennyfer Limage.

Midfielder Melchie Dumornay, who recently completed her move to Lyon, is one of the star names in the team.

Roselord Borgella should be the one to lead the line of attack.

Haiti Women possible XI: Theus; Surpris, Limage, Joseph, K. Louis; Jeudy, Pierre-Louis; B. Louis, Dumornay, Mondesir; Borgella.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Theus, Ambrose, Larco Defenders: Surpis, Joseph, Petit-Frere, E. Joseph, Pierre-Jerome, K. Louis, Mathurin Midfielders: Limage, Moryl, Dumornay, Etienne, Jeudy, Ganthier, Pierre-Louis Forwards: B. Louis, Mondesir, Eloissaint, D. Joseph, N. Joseph, Borgella

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations are set to face each other in all competitions.

