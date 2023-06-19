This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

England vs North Macedonia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
team-logo
Old Trafford
team-logo
WATCH ON
England Malta 2022-23Getty Images
EnglandEC QualificationEngland vs North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between England and N. Macedonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will be looking to make it four wins in as many Euro 2024 qualifying games when they welcome North Macedonia to Old Trafford on Monday.

Atop of Group C, the Three Lions thumped Malta 4-0 on Friday. Gareth Southgate's men have won 11 straight games in the continental qualifiers when they have played at home.

On the other hand, yet to record a win in their current qualification campaign, North Macedonia come into the clash on the back of a 3-2 loss against Ukraine.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs North Macedonia kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 19, 2023
Kick-off time:7:45pm BST
Venue:Old Trafford

The Euro 2024 qualification game between England and North Macedonia is scheduled for June 19, 2023, at Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 7:45pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch England vs North Macedonia online - TV channels & live streams

Channel 4Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Channel 4 and available to stream live online through the Channel 4 app.

Team news & squads

England team news

Bukayo Saka was taken off at half-time against Malta with an ankle problem. Although Southgate later clarified that the Arsenal man's withdrawal was precautionary, it is unlikely that Saka would be risked on Monday and Phil Foden could start instead.

Granted rest after winning the treble with Manchester City, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips may also be handed roles against North Macedonia.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Alexander-Arnold, Rice, Henderson; Foden, Kane, Rashford

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Johnston, Pickford, Ramsdale
Defenders:Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker
Midfielders:Eze, Gallagher, Henderson, Phillips, Rice
Forwards:Foden, Grealish, Kane, Maddison, Rashford, Saka, Wilson

North Macedonia team news

Centre-back Visar Musliu is suspended after being sent off with two bookings in 18 minutes against Ukraine on Friday. Darko Velkovski is likely to fill in the void, as Jovan Manev also stands by for his second international cap.

It would be hard for Milan Ristovski to push his way into the XI, but should continue as an option with Aleksandar Trajkovski and Ilija Nestorovski continuing as the leading marksmen up front.

North Macedonia possible XI: Dimitrievski; Ristovski, Zajkov, Velkovski, Alioski; Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas; Ashkovski, Nestorovski, Trajkovski

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dimitrievski, Siskovski, Iliev, Aleksovski
Defenders:Velkovski, Zajkov, Bejtulai, Manev, Serafimov, Alioski, Dimoski, S. Ristovski, Brdarovski
Midfielders:Ademi, Elezi, Atanasov, Zdravkovski, Emini, Elmas, Davor Babunski, Bardhi, Doriev, Trajkovski
Forwards:Dorian Babunski, M. Ristovski, Nestorovski

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
October 7, 2006England 0-0 North MacedoniaEuro qualifiers
September 7, 2006North Macedonia 0-1 EnglandEuro qualifiers
September 6, 2003North Macedonia 1-2 EnglandEuro qualifiers
October 17, 2002England 2-2 North MacedoniaEuro qualifiers

Useful links