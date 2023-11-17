England vs Malta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England have played out a largely successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as the Three Lions get set to welcome Malta to Wembley on Friday.
Gareth Southgate's side have already guaranteed a top spot finish in Group C regardless of their result against bottom placed Malta. However, maximum points in the remaining two games can land England in Pot 1 for the group-stage draw.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
England vs Malta kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Wembley Stadium
The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between England and Malta will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch England vs Malta online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Channel 4, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
England team news
Southgate's seemingly contradictory selection policy has left Raheem Sterling out of the squad for November's games.
While Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips were allowed to join the pack late, there have been a few notable withdrawals - James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Jude Bellingham being some of the latest to pull out.
Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are all set to miss out, while an in-form Cole Palmer has earned a senior international call-up alongside Rico Lewis and Ezri Konsa.
England possible XI: Johnstone; Walker, Guehi, Maguire, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Gallagher; Bowen, Kane, Foden
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johnston, Pickford, Ramsdale
|Defenders:
|Trippier, Maguire, Walker, Guehi, Tomori, Konsa, Lewis
|Midfielders:
|Henderson, Rice, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Palmer
|Forwards:
|Rashford, Kane, Grealish, Saka, Foden, Watkins, Bowen
Malta team news
Malta boss Michele Marcolini will have to make do without Jamaican-born attacker Kemar Reid here.
However, the likes of Teddy Teuma and Jodi Jones have returned from their respective injuries, with Teuma likely to be deployed as the number 10 against England.
Malta possible XI: Bonello; S. Borg, J. Borg, Pepe; Attard, N. Muscat, Guillaumier, Camenzuli; Teuma; Jones, P. Mbong
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bonello, M. Grech, Galea
|Defenders:
|S. Borg, Shaw, Pepe, E. Borg, Z. Muscat
|Midfielders:
|Attard, Camenzuli, Guillaumier, J. Mbong, Teuma, Paiber, Corbolan, Overend, Kristensen, Yankam, N. Muscat, Pisani
|Forwards:
|P. Mbong, Montebello, Nwoko, Degabriele, Jones, J. Grech
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 16, 2023
|Malta 0-4 England
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|September 1, 2017
|Malta 0-4 England
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|October 8, 2016
|England 2-0 Malta
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|June 3, 2000
|Malta 1-2 England
|International friendly
|May 12, 1971
|England 5-0 Malta
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers