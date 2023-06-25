England U21 vs Israel U21: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

England are set to take on Israel in their second group-stage game of the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Georgia on Sunday.
The English are coming into this match on the back of convincingly defeating the Czech Republic 2-0 in their opening game of the tournament, with Jacob Ramsey and Emil Smith Rowe on the scoresheet.
Israel surprised many by drawing 1-1 with reigning champions Germany in their opening game of this year's tournament.
England vs Israel kick-off time
|Date:
|25 June
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm BST
|Venue:
|Ramaz Shengelia Stadium
The match between England and Israel will be held at the Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Georgia at 5 pm BST on June 25.
How to watch England vs Israel online - TV channels & live streams
|uefa.tv
|Watch here
The game will not be broadcast live on TV on any channel but will be available to stream live online through uefa.tv.
Team news & squads
England team news
England come into this game with no injuries or suspensions and could start more or less the same lineup that played against the Czech Republic.
England possible XI: Trafford; Garner, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons; Madueke, Jones, Gomes, Ramsey; Gibbs-White, Gordon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Griffiths, Rushworth, Trafford
|Defenders:
|Aarons, Branthwaite, Colwill, Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson, Thomas
|Midfielders:
|Doyle, Elliott, Garner, Gomes, Jones, Ramsey, Skipp, Madueke, Palmer, Gibbs-White
|Forwards:
|Archer, Gordon, Smith Rowe
Israel team news
Israel will have to do without Eden Karzev who was sent off in their match against Germany for two yellow card offences, and will miss this game as a result.
Israel possible XI: Peretz; Gandelman, Cohen, Lemkin; Jaber, Azoulay, Bar, Revivo; Layous, Bilu; Turgeman.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Peretz, Keuof, Tzarfati
|Defenders:
|Jaber, Morgan, Blorian, Cohen, Revivo, Layous, Lemkin
|Midfielders:
|Gandelman, Gloukha, Turgeman, Bilevi, Azoulay, Hofmeister, Ferede, Hagag
|Forwards:
|Arad, Gorno, Khalaili, Abu Rumi
Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have met only twice prior to Saturday's game, with England and Israel both having one win each.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|11/06/2013
|Israel 1-0 England
|U21 Championship
|05/09/2011
|England 4-1 Israel
|Friendly