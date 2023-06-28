England U21 vs Germany U21: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U21 Championship match between England and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U21 have already confirmed their place in the 2023 UEFA U21 Championship knockout phase, but the same cannot be said for the Young Lions' Wednesday opponents, Germany U21.

Lee Carsley's side is destined to finish atop Group C following their 2-0 wins over both the Czech Republic and Israel, regardless of the result against the reigning champions.

On the other hand, Antonio Di Salvo's men only have one point from the 1-1 draw with Israel in their opening game as Germany fell to a 2-1 loss to Czechia thereafter. As such, besides picking up a win, the three-time U21 Euro winners would also require a favour from Israel who will face Czechia on Wednesday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England U21 vs Germany U21 kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Adjarabet Arena

The UEFA U21 Championship game between England and Germany is scheduled for June 28, 2023, at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch England U21 vs Germany U21 online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

England U21 team news

Max Aarons seems to be the only concern after the right-back missed the win over Israel due to illness, while Carsley may look to keep his key players fresh for the quarter-finals.

As such, the likes of Harvey Elliott, Cole Palmer, Oliver Skipp and Cameron Archer would hope to start against the Germans.

James Trafford is likely to make way for either Josh Griffiths or Carl Rushworth in between the sticks, while Jarrad Branthwaite and Luke Thomas are likely to fit in the backline.

England U21 possible XI: Rushworth; Aarons, Harwood-Bellis, Branthwaite, Thomas; Skipp, Ramsey; Elliott, Palmer, Smith Rowe; Archer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Rushworth, Trafford Defenders: Aarons, Branthwaite, Colwill, Cresswell, Harwood-Bellis, Johnson, Thomas Midfielders: Doyle, Elliott, Garner, Gomes, Jones, Ramsey, Skipp, Madueke, Palmer, Gibbs-White Forwards: Archer, Gordon, Smith Rowe

Germany U21 team news

Angelo Stiller had to be brought off due to a knock in the latter stages of the defeat to Czech Republic, but the Hoffenheim midfielder may still be available for selection.

An expected change in the XI could come in the form of Di Salvo bringing back Borussia Dormund's Youssoufa Moukoko after surprisingly leaving him on the bench the last time out.

As a result, one of Kevin Schade or Jessic Ngankam would need to start on the bench.

Germany U21 possible XI: Atubolu; Vagnoman, Bisseck, Matriciani, Netz; Krauss, Martel, Stiller; Huseinbasic; Schade, Moukoko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Fruchtl, Mantl Defenders: Bauer, Bisseck, Dardai, Fischer, Matriciani, Netz, Schmidt, Vagnoman Midfielders: Huseinbasic, Keitel, Krauss, Martel, Stiller, Weisshaupt, Becker Forwards: Alidou, Moukoko, Ngankam, Schade, Weiper

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 28, 2022 England U21 3-1 Germany U21 U21 national team friendly March 27, 2019 England U21 1-2 Germany U21 U21 national team friendly June 27, 2017 England U21 2-2 (3-4 pen.) Germany U21 UEFA U21 Championship March 25, 2017 Germany U21 1-0 England U21 U21 national team friendly March 31, 2015 England U21 3-2 Germany U21 U21 national team friendly

Useful links