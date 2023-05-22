England U20 vs Tunisia U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about the FIFA U20 World Cup match between England and Tunisia, including kick-off time and team news.

England are all set to kick off their U20 World Cup campaign on Monday as they take on Tunisia in their tournament opener at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata, Argentina.

The Three Lions lifted the U19 European Championship in 2022 and will now aim to become the first-ever country to win both the European Championship and the U20 World Cup.

Tunisia will start as the underdogs against the mighty English side and will hope to snatch at least a draw in the opening game.

England vs Tunisia kick-off time

Date: May 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm BST Venue: Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona

How to watch England vs Tunisia online - TV channels & live streams

This match is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Team news & squads

England team news

The majority of the England U20 squad at the World Cup this year was part of the team that lifted the U19 European Championship last year.

All eyes will be on Bristol City star Alex Scott who was recently named Championship Young Player of the Season.

England possible XI: Cox; Oyegoke, Quansah, Edwards, Norton-Cuffy; Chukwuemeka, A. Scott; Devine, Delap, Vale;Scarlett

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sharman-Lowe, Cox, Beadle Defenders: Norton-Cuffy, Scott, Humphreys, Quansah, Edwards, Samuels, Oyegoke Midfielders: Scott, Devine, Chukwuemeka, Ramsey, Vale, Gyabi, Edozie Forwards: Scarlett, Joseph, Jebbison, Delap

Tunisia team news

Despite being the underdogs against England, Tunisia have quite a few players who ply their trades in Europe. They will bank on midfielder Chaim El Djebali who plays for Lyon.

Tunisia possible XI: Gazzeh; Sassi, Ghorbel, Saoudi, Nasraoui; Debali, Al Mehri; Dhaoui, Chouchane, Garreb; Othman

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gazzeh, Zouaghi, Arfaoui Defenders: Ghorbel, Sassi, Abed, Bouchniba, Nasraoui, Saoudi Midfielders: Ouahabi, El Djebali, Dridi, Derbali, Chouchane, Mehri Forwards: Snana, Garreb, Aouani, Dhaoui, Yacoub, Othman

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have met each other just once in the past with England U20 winning the tie 2-0.

Date Match Competition 3/6/2005 England U20 2-0 Tunisia U20 FRA Toulon Tournament

