England U17 vs Switzerland U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the U17 World Cup play-off match between England and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U17 take on Switzerland in the U17 World Cup play-off game on Tuesday at Arok Utcai Palya in Budaors, Hungary.

Both teams were ousted from the quarter-final of the UEFA U17 Championship - while France eliminated England by beating them 1-0, Switzerland went down 3-2 in a penalty shootout against Germany.

The two teams qualified for the play-offs due to their performances in the group stage. In Group D, England and Switzerland ended nbeaten with seven points from three matches. As they were the best-performing teams among the losing quarter-finalists, they made it to the U17 Word Cup play-offs.

England vs Switzerland kick-off time

Date: May 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 2pm BST Venue: AROK Utcai Palya

The match will kick off at 2pm BST at Arok Utcai Palya in Budaors.

How to watch England vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

England team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the England squad ahead of this crucial U17 World Cup qualifying game.

Ryan Garry could make some changes in the lineup which narrowly lost to France in the quarter-final.

England possible XI: Setford, Acheampong, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma; Lewis-Skelly, Gray, Nwaneri; Dibling, Chiwome, Oboavwoduo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Curd Defenders: Acheampong, Boniface, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma, Jemide Midfielders: Lewis-Skelly, Gray, Golding, Dada-Mascoll, Nwaneri, McAllister, Dyer Forwards: Oboavwoduo, Chiwome, Dibling, Lovelace, Young

Switzerland team news

Despite their loss against Germany in their last game in a penalty shootout, Switzerland were mighty impressive, and it is unlikely that coach Sascha Stauch will make any changes to that lineup.

There are no injury concerns in the Switzerland squad.

Switzerland possible XI: Muslija; Srdanovic, Steferovic, Fasano, Smith; Buhlmann, Xhemalija, Romano, Parente; Boteli, Ze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopfe, Muslija, Walti Defenders: Fasano, Kamoko, Akahomen, Steferovic, Smith, Jordan, Srdanovic Midfielders: Romano, Xhemalija, Rufener, Buhlmann, Parente, Konietzke, Tsawa, Grando Forwards: Ze, Minteh, Boteli

Head-to-Head Record

Out of the three times the two teams have met in the past, England and Switzerland won one game each, while one ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition 24/5/2023 England 0-0 Switzerland UEFA U17 Championship 21/3/2019 England 5-2 Switzerland UEFA U17 Championship 10/5/2018 England 0-1 Switzerland UEFA U17 Championship

