This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

England U17 vs Brazil U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game today

GOAL
FIFA U17 World Cup
team-logo
Jakarta International Stadium
team-logo
Watch on FIFA+
Riquelme Brazil U-17Getty Images
FIFA U17 World CupEngland U17 vs Brazil U17England U17Brazil U17

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between England and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will take on Brazil in the FIFA U17 World Cup group fixture at the Jakarta International Stadium on Friday. England have won their first two games in Group C and will look to wrap up the group stage with a 100 per cent record. Brazil are in a fight for second place alongside Iran as they both have three points each.

Brazil will treat this as a must-win clash. They will have hope as the top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16. England beat New Caledonia and Iran whereas Brazil lost to Iran and beat New Caledonia in their first two fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Brazil kick-off time

Date:November 17, 2023
Kick-off time:12 pm GMT
Venue:Jakarta International Stadium

The game between England and Brazil will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 12 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch England vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

FIFA+Watch here

The fixture will be shown live on FIFA+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Eight different scorers were on the scoresheet for England in their big 10-0 win over Caledonia.

Manchester City forward Justin Oke Oboavwoduo bagged a brace in their opening game and Reiss Denny has scored one goal each in the first two games. Boss Ryan Garry could rotate his lineup with his team having won the first two games.

England U17 predicted lineup: Setford; Acheampong, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma; Russell-Denny, Lewis-Skelly, Amo-Ameyaw; Dibling, Oboavwoduo, Ndala.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Setford, Curd, Herrick
Defenders:Acheampong, Meghoma, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Murray-Campbell, Johnson
Midfielders:McAllister, Golding, Amo-Ameyaw, Russell-Denny, Lewis-Skelly, Rigg
Forwards:Dibling, Oboavwoduo, Ndala, Stevens, Warhurst, Nwaneri

Brazil team news

Seventeen-year-old Luighi scored for Brazil in their 9-0 win over New Caledonia. Kaua Elias managed to grab a hat-trick in the game as well.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp. As this is a must-win clash for Brazil, fans can expect to see their strongest lineup take the field.

Brazil predicted XI: Matheus Correa; Pedro Lima; Vitor Nunes, Joao Cunha, Escerdinha; Sidney, Dudu; Estevoo, Luighi Hanri, Rayan; Kaua Elias.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Correa, Pedro Cobra, Gabriel
Defenders:Pedro Lima, Vitor Gabriel, Esquerdinha, Souza, Da Mata, Joao Souza, Vitor Reis
Midfielders:Camilo, Dudu, Figueirodo, Lorran, Luiz Gustavo
Forwards:Estevao, Kaua Elias, Luighi, Pedrinho, Rayan, Riquelme

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
December 02, 2017England U17 1 - 2 Brazil U17Friendly
October 25, 2017Brazil U17 1 - 3 England U17U17 World Cup
October 21, 2015England U17 0 - 1 Brazil U17U17 World Cup
August 24, 2007England U17 2 - 1 Brazil U17U17 World Cup

Useful links