England U17 vs Brazil U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup game today

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between England and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will take on Brazil in the FIFA U17 World Cup group fixture at the Jakarta International Stadium on Friday. England have won their first two games in Group C and will look to wrap up the group stage with a 100 per cent record. Brazil are in a fight for second place alongside Iran as they both have three points each.

Brazil will treat this as a must-win clash. They will have hope as the top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16. England beat New Caledonia and Iran whereas Brazil lost to Iran and beat New Caledonia in their first two fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: November 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: Jakarta International Stadium

The game between England and Brazil will be played at the Jakarta International Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 12 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch England vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on FIFA+ in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

England team news

Eight different scorers were on the scoresheet for England in their big 10-0 win over Caledonia.

Manchester City forward Justin Oke Oboavwoduo bagged a brace in their opening game and Reiss Denny has scored one goal each in the first two games. Boss Ryan Garry could rotate his lineup with his team having won the first two games.

England U17 predicted lineup: Setford; Acheampong, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma; Russell-Denny, Lewis-Skelly, Amo-Ameyaw; Dibling, Oboavwoduo, Ndala.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Curd, Herrick Defenders: Acheampong, Meghoma, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Murray-Campbell, Johnson Midfielders: McAllister, Golding, Amo-Ameyaw, Russell-Denny, Lewis-Skelly, Rigg Forwards: Dibling, Oboavwoduo, Ndala, Stevens, Warhurst, Nwaneri

Brazil team news

Seventeen-year-old Luighi scored for Brazil in their 9-0 win over New Caledonia. Kaua Elias managed to grab a hat-trick in the game as well.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp. As this is a must-win clash for Brazil, fans can expect to see their strongest lineup take the field.

Brazil predicted XI: Matheus Correa; Pedro Lima; Vitor Nunes, Joao Cunha, Escerdinha; Sidney, Dudu; Estevoo, Luighi Hanri, Rayan; Kaua Elias.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Pedro Cobra, Gabriel Defenders: Pedro Lima, Vitor Gabriel, Esquerdinha, Souza, Da Mata, Joao Souza, Vitor Reis Midfielders: Camilo, Dudu, Figueirodo, Lorran, Luiz Gustavo Forwards: Estevao, Kaua Elias, Luighi, Pedrinho, Rayan, Riquelme

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 02, 2017 England U17 1 - 2 Brazil U17 Friendly October 25, 2017 Brazil U17 1 - 3 England U17 U17 World Cup October 21, 2015 England U17 0 - 1 Brazil U17 U17 World Cup August 24, 2007 England U17 2 - 1 Brazil U17 U17 World Cup

