England U-17 forward Musiala becomes Bayern's youngest ever Bundesliga player

The teenager wrote his place in the history books on a day of tumbling records in Bundesliga

Jamal Musiala became ’s youngest-ever player when he came off the bench in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Freiburg at the age of 17 years and 115 days.

The forward, who has represented both and at youth level, replaced Thomas Muller with two minutes remaining at the Allianz Arena. In doing so he broke the record previously held by midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who was aged 17 years and 251 days when he made his debut for Bayern in April 2013.

The three points were already wrapped up by the time Musiala made it onto the pitch, with two goals from Robert Lewandowski either side of a Joshua Kimmich strike sealing a club-record 15th successive victory for the Bavarian giants.

More teams

Hansi Flick’s side had already secured an eighth straight title with victory at Werder Bremen on Tuesday but showed little signs of easing up, with the win also extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 23 matches stretching back to December.

On a day of tumbling records, Lewandowski eclipsed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s record for most Bundesliga goals in a season by a foreign player, with his brace taking his tally to 33.

Elsewhere, secured second place with a 2-0 victory at third-placed , setting a club record for most goals scored in a Bundesliga season in the process. Erling Braut Haaland continued his fine form since joining from in January with both goals to take Dortmund’s tally for the season to 83.

Article continues below

maintained their grip on the final place with a 3-1 win at bottom club Paderborn, though they are just two points ahead of fifth-placed going into the final round of matches.

At the bottom, face relegation for the first time in 40 years after a 3-1 loss at left them two points adrift in 17th place.

Florian Kohfeldt’s side have to beat Cologne next weekend and hope fail to beat Union Berlin to move out of the final relegation spot, though even then they would still face a relegation playoff against the third place side in 2. Bundesliga.