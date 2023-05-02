England to face Netherlands & Scotland in inaugural 2023-24 UEFA Women’s Nations League

England have been drawn against the Netherlands, Belgium and Scotland in the inaugural 2023-24 UEFA Women’s Nations League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Lionesses, who savoured European Championship glory in 2022 and a Finalissima triumph back in April, will be among the favourites to capture another continental prize in the spring of 2024. They will have to reach the finals first, though, and that will be no easy task when coming up against players like Vivianne Miedema - while the likes of Germany, Sweden and Spain potentially wait in the wings.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sarina Wiegman’s side are one of 51 nations that have been divided into three leagues for the latest campaign of Nations League action. They sit inside League A, with positions based on the UEFA women’s national team coefficient rankings.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Nations League, while offering up a piece of major silverware in its own right, will also act as Europe’s 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers – with the two finalists set to book tickets to that tournament alongside hosts France, and the third-place team also progressing if Les Bleues land themselves as shot at a prestigious continental prize.

2023-24 UEFA WOMEN'S NATIONS LEAGUE DRAW IN FULL:

A1: England, Netherlands, Belgium, Scotland

A2: France, Norway, Austria, Portugal

A3: Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Wales

A4: Sweden, Spain, Italy, Switzerland

WHAT NEXT? Matchdays one and two in the 2023-24 Nations League will take place between September 20-26, with three and four being played October 25-31 and the final rounds being staged in the window of November 29 to December 5. The finals will take centre stage between February 21-28, 2024.