England lose to Hungary with soft penalty the decider in UEFA Nations League clash
A second-half penalty conceded by Reece James saw England kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign with defeat at the hands of Hungary on Saturday.
The Chelsea man was adjudged to have fouled Zsolt Nagy while dealing with a long ball in his own penalty area.
Dominik Szoboszlai subsequently converted his spot-kick, condemning the Three Lions to a 1-0 reverse in the opening match of Group A3.
Editors' Picks
- Omar Abdulrahman: UAE's nearly man has one final shot at glory in World Cup play-off
- No hiding it now: Messi can lead Argentina's 'lions' to World Cup glory
- Pogba, Coutinho, Hazard & the most expensive transfer flops in football history
- Barcelona release new 2022-23 Olympics-themed home kit: Price, how to buy & inspiration
Should Hungary's winning penalty v England have been given?
The decisive moment of an otherwise tense, evenly matched game came after 64 minutes.
James tussled with Nagy on the left-hand side of the area and shoved the midfielder to the ground, leading to the penalty.
It was a marginal decision, but there was certainly contact on Nagy as James tried to stop him approaching the net.
Referee Artur Manuel Soares Dias was in any case convinced, despite protests from the away side.
More to Follow...