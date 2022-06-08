All three shirts, which Nike has designed, pay homage to the women to have grown the women's game

The clock is ticking down to the start of the Women's European Championships, which will finally take place in England after beings delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. England kick things off on July 6 as they face Austria at Old Trafford.

To get in the spirit of the competition and show your support for the Lionesses, you have a choice of three released kits to don. Nike has designed a home, away and pre-match training shirts which are all brilliant in their own right.

Here's a breakdown of what they look like and how you can buy them:

The Home kit is the usual white colourway, but added details of a bespoke knit diamond pattern truly tailor this shirt for the women's championships.

Get the women's shirt and men's shirt from Nike for £74.95

Feel like the real deal when you're playing football with the home kit socks. They have zonal cushioning, which provides comfort when you're running, and it's sweat-wicking yarns to keep your feet cool and dry.

Get them from Nike for £16.95

Get a replica of the entire England home kit look with a mini version for kids. The set includes a home shirt, shorts and socks. It's soft and comfortable for kids so they can show their support for the Lionesses this summer.

Get the kid's home kit from Nike for £54.95 and the baby/toddler kit for £49.95

Red is usually the choice of colour for an away England shirt, but Nike has gone bold with a bright crimson colourway with maroon detailing for a hard to ignore shirt.

Get the women's shirt and men's shirt from Nike for £74.95

Complete the away kit set with these matching crimson shorts, which are made from a highly breathable fabric. An authentic design with the iridescent England badge and Nike swoosh will make you feel like you're on the pitch too.

Get them from Nike for £37.95

England's away kit socks have a slick diamond pattern which will be a striking look on the pitch. The maroon and crimson colourway perfectly match the away kit.

Get them from Nike for £16.95

Get a young one you know to join the Lionesses tribe whilst they're young with the full England away kit. The set includes the away shirt, shorts, and socks to support the England team ahead of the Euros and beyond.

Get it from Nike for £54.95

You can argue that the training kit wins the race for being the best shirt, as the triangular design imitates the iridescent cut of diamonds. The pink, purple and blue colourway complements the concept so well too.

Get it from the England store for £54.95

The England Academy Pro top is a perfect training T-shirt because of its relaxed fit. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you sweat-free, which is ideal if you're in the gym or for football training. The mesh at the back of the T-shirt also gives extra breathability.

Get it from Nike for £32.95

These shorts match the training top, so you can be co-ordinating when refining your football skill at football training. The lightweight fabric means it won't stick to your skin, and mesh panels also keep you cool.

Get them from Nike for £32.95

Nike has created this drill top for players who want to perfect their craft. A streamlined design creates a tailored fit that's made to move whilst your training. The long sleeves are also perfect for those days when it's slightly cooler.

Get it from Nike for £99.95

The official match ball for Euro 2022 has also been unveiled.