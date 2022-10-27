England captains Kane and Williamson unveil stunning 50ft graffiti-style London mural in their honour

Harry Kane and Leah Williamson - the captains of England's two senior sides - have been recognised for their leadership in a mural at TOCA Social.

Kane led England to WC semi and Euros final

Williamson won women's Euros as captain

Kane will lead Three Lions in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The current men's and women's England teams are two of the most successful in recent memory. The Lionesses became the first-ever senior Three Lions side to win the Euros in the summer following a semi-final and a final appearance in the last two major tournaments for Gareth Southgate's men's side. The two captains of those teams - Kane and Williamson - have shown exemplary leadership in the last few years and have now been immortalised at TOCA Social inside the O2 Arena in London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reacting to seeing himself in mural form, Kane said: "It’s a real honour to feature in such a unique piece of artwork at TOCA Social and I really hope it inspires people and leaves them feeling motivated to follow their dreams and have a go at playing TOCA or a game of football outdoors, and perhaps going all the way to the top.”

Williamson then added: “I’d like to thank MurWalls, TOCA Social and everyone involved for making this mural happen. Leading by example and being a communicator are just a few of the elements needed to be a good leader, and I hope this sends a message to young players that anything is possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having two excellent role models leading the two senior England senior teams can only be a positive for the young people looking to them for inspiration across the country.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

TOCA Social

TOCA Social

TOCA Social

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE & WILLIAMSON? When he leads the Three Lions to Qatar, the Tottenham striker will be hoping to emulate his female counterpart in lifting a major international trophy in 2022. Williamson's game time has been limited since leading England to glory at Wembley as she has recently been sidelined with an injury.