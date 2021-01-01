En-Nesyri scores hat-trick as Sevilla edge Real Sociedad in five-goal thriller

The Morocco international stood out at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with his contributions in front of goal

Youssef En-Nesyri scored a hat-trick as thumped 3-2 in a match on Saturday.

En-Nesyri scored two goals in the first-half and later grabbed the match-winning goal to help Julen Lopetegui's side stretch their unbeaten league run to six games.

Diego Carlos' own goal cancelled out the 23-year-old's fourth-minute opener but he restored Sevilla lead three minutes later before Alexander Isak's equaliser ensured both teams headed into the interval level.

Immediately after the restart, En-Nesyri started from where he stopped and sealed maximum points for the hosts with his goal in the 46th minute.

The star has now scored eight goals after 16 La Liga matches this season, a goal away from equalling his best tally of nine goals in a La Liga campaign for in 2018-19.

Saturday's heroics was the first time En-Nesyri scored a hat-trick in the Spanish top-flight since February 2019 when he helped Leganes cruise to a 3-0 win over .

The former Malaga striker was in action for 89 minutes before he was replaced by Luuk de Jong while his compatriot goalkeeper Yassine Bounou played the entire duration.

Meanwhile, Mali defender Modibo Sagnan was paraded for 46 minutes for the visitors before he was replaced.

The victory fired Sevilla to sixth in the La Liga table, level on 30 points with fifth-placed Real Sociedad who have played two games more than them.

Next up for Julen Lopetegui's men is a league trip to on January 12 while Sociedad are scheduled to host on Wednesday.