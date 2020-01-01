En-Nesyri scores as Sevilla extend unbeaten run against Mallorca

The Morocco international played a key role as the Nervionenses secured their 18th win of the season at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Youssef En-Nesyri was on the scoresheet to help extend their unbeaten run to 15 games following their 2-0 victory over Mallorca in Sunday’s game.

The 26-year-old joined the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan outfit in January from Spanish rivals on the back of his fine performances for the Cucumber Growers.

En-Nesyri signed a five-year deal of around €25 million with the Nervionenses and has since been living up to expectations.

The forward came off the bench to make his 16th league appearance and made a significant contribution to ensure his side claimed all three points in the match.

The Nervionenses last tasted defeat in February against and they aimed to extend the impressive form by hitting the ground running at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

After earlier missing a number of scoring chances, Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring from the penalty spot for Julen Lopetegui’s men in the 41st minute.

Moments after the hour mark, En-Nesyri was introduced for Oliver Torres and the forward made an almost immediate impact.

The international found the back of the net from his compatriot Yassine Bounou’s assist 19 minutes after he was brought on.

Bounou was in goal throughout the game for Sevilla, Benin’s Jules Kounde also on parade for the entirety of the match while international Idrissu Baba made a second-half appearance for Mallorca.

With the victory, their 18th this season, the Nervionense maintain their fourth place on the league table after 66 points from 36 games.

En-Nesyri has now made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan outfit and scored five goals.

The 23-year-old forward will hope to continue his brilliant performance when Sevilla take on in their next league game on Thursday.