Empoli vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will look to leave for the international break on a positive note when they make the trip to face Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday evening.

Empoli are in their third successive season in the Italian top-flight after back-to-back 14th-placed finishes since clinching promotion back to Serie A in 2021. Their primary objective for them, as always, is survival. Like the previous seasons, this already feels like a gruelling campaign for them where they will likely be fighting to avoid relegation.

It hasn't been an ideal start thus far for Paolo Zanetti's side, who are yet to score a goal, losing 1-0 against Hellas Verona in the opening game and then falling to a lacklustre 2-0 defeat against Monza last weekend.

Having suffered two defeats from opening two games, the Azzurri will be looking to avoid the shame of losing three games in a row when they face Juventus at the weekend.

As for the visitors, they have started the new campaign in extremely impressive fashion as they hammered Udinese by three goals to nil on the opening day. They followed that up with a 1-1 draw at home to Bologna in which they were fortunate to salvage a point.

Still, it's a very encouraging start from Max Allegri's troops, which was desperately needed given the disappointments they have had to endure last season, and coming off the back of a summer transfer window that left a lot to be desired.

Empoli vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A encounter between Empoli and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy. It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on September 3 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Empoli vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+. Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official Serie A YouTube channel, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Empoli boss Paolo Zanetti is missing several of his key players for this fixture, with summer loan signings goalkeeper Elia Caprile (ankle) and midfielder Daniel Maldini (muscle) out of action due to respective injury problems.

With Guglielmo Vicario also off to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the summer, another summer recruit Etrit Berisha will battle it out with Samuele Perisan for a starting spot in between the sticks here.

Alberto Grassi could slot in in midfield this weekend at the expense of Nicolas Hass, while veteran striker Francesco Caputo is likely to spearhead the hosts' front line.

Empoli possible XI: Perisan; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Cacace; Marin, Grassi; Cancellieri, Baldanzi, Cambiaghi; Caputo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perisan, Berisha, Štubljar Defenders: Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Cacace, Pezzella, Bereszynski , Walukiewicz Midfielders: Marin, Grassi, Hass, Fazzini, Kovalenko , Ranocchia Forwards: Cancellieri, Baldanzi, Cambiaghi, Caputo, Gyasi, Shpendi, Piccoli

Juventus team news

Max Allegri is expected to stick with the same formation and mostly the same personnel that played against Bologna last week with only long-term absentee Mattia De Sciglio remains sidelined.

First-choice Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has successfully recovered from injury and could replace Mattia Perin in goal. With former captain Leonardo Bonucci securing a deadline-day move to Union Berlin, Juve would once against line up with an all-Brazilian back three of Danilo, Gleison Bremer, and Alex Sandro.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Weah, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Gonzalez, Cambiaso, Sandro, Frabotta Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Iling Junior, Pjaca, Weah, Soule, Vlahovic, Milik, Jorge

Head-to-Head Record

Empoli have been a bit of a bogey team for Juventus in recent times. The Bianconeri had a very unpleasant experience on their most recent visit to Empoli when they suffered a demolishing 4-1 thrashing in May this year.

Date Match Competition 22/5/23 Empoli 4-1 Juventus Italian Serie A 21/10/22 Juventus 4-0 Empoli Italian Serie A 26/2/22 Empoli 2-3 Juventus Italian Serie A 28/8/21 Juventus 0-1 Empoli Italian Serie A 30/3/19 Juventus 1-0 Empoli Italian Serie A

