Empoli vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It’s top versus bottom in Serie A this Sunday as leaders Inter Milan travel to face dead-last Empoli at Stadio comunale Carlo Castellani in what should be pretty straight-forward affair for Simone Inzaghi's side.

After finishing last season strongly to ensure a third consecutive year in Serie A, things have not started according to plan for Empoli this term. They have made one of the worst starts in Serie A history, as they currently sit bottom of the standings having lost every single match so far. Gli Azzurri have not only been beaten in all four matches, but they have also failed to score a single goal.

The 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Roma last weekend proved to be the final nail in the coffin for head coach Paolo Zanetti, who was swiftly sacked and replaced with a familiar face as Aurelio Andreazzoli returns to the club for the fourth time in his career and looking to spark a resurgence.

However, Andreazzoli will have an uphill task to get anything out of the weekend's clash against table-toppers Inter Milan, who have been the team to beat so far this season, with a 100% record in Serie A after four matches.

Inter hammered their city rivals Milan in the Derby della Madonnina last weekend, winning by five goals to one at San Siro in what was a clear warning to the rest of the league. Having said that, the Nerazzurri's winning run ended in midweek as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Sociedad in the Champions League.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Empoli vs Inter kick-off time

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30am BST Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A game between Empoli and Inter will be played at Stadio comunale Carlo Castellani on Saturday. Kick-off is at 11:30pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Empoli vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Elia Caprile and Daniel Maldini will not be available due to ankle and muscle problem, respectively. It is difficult to know whether new boss Aurelio Andreazzoli will go for sweeping changes given the manner of defeat to Roma last weekend. He could revert to a 4-3-1-2 formation this weekend as Filippo Ranocchia could be handed a start in midfield.

Empoli possible XI: Berisha; Bereszynski, Luperto, Ismajli, Pezzella; Fazzini, Marin, Ranocchia; Baldanzi; Caputo, Cambiaghi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Berisha, Perisan, S tubljar Defenders: Bereszynski, Luperto, Ismajli, Pezzella, Ismalji, Bastoni, Ebuehi , Guarino Midfielders: Fazzini, Marin, Baldanzi, Grassi, Maleh, Kovalenko Forwards: Caputo, Cambiaghi, Destro, Cancellieri, Shpendi, Gyasi

Inter team news

After making a raft of changes to his starting XI in the midweek Champions League game, head coach Simone Inzaghi will likely call upon a few familiar faces away at Empoli. Benjamin Pavard may get his first Serie A start for the club as a right centre-half of the back-three.

Kristjan Asllani may also also continue play in front of the defence due to Hakan Calhanoglu's muscular issue, while Davide Frattesi is a strong contender to start in the middle of the park after scoring last weekend.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, A. Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Frattesi, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Audero, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Darmian, Bisseck, Dimarco, Dumfries Midfielders: Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Calhanoglu, Fratessi, Augusto, Klassen Forwards: Martinez, Sanchez, Thuram, Arnautovic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/4/23 Empoli 0-3 Inter Milan Italy Serie A 23/1/23 Inter Milan 0-1 Empoli Italy Serie A 6/5/22 Inter Milan 4-2 Empoli Italy Serie A 19/1/22 Inter Milan 3-2 Empoli Coppa Italia 27/10/21 Empoli 0-2 Inter Milan Italy Serie A

