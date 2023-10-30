Empoli vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Serie A game

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Empoli will aim to steer clear of Serie A's relegation zone on Monday evening when they host Atalanta BC at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

After a sluggish start, Empoli have seen an upturn in form recently, claiming seven points from their last four matches, keeping three clean sheets. The hosts produced an upset in another Monday night fixture last time out, beating in-form Tuscan rivals Fiorentina 2-0 with goals from Francesco Caputo and Emmanuel Gyasi either side of the break.

Atalanta, meanwhile, also got back to winning ways in their first game back since the international break, comfortably beating Genoa 2-0 at home last week. With 16 points from 9 games, La Dea currently sit sixth in the Serie A table, and will look to break into top six with a positive result here.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Empoli vs Atalanta kick-off time

Date: October 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

Empoli and Atalanta face off on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 pm BST.

How to watch Empoli vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Giuseppe Pezzella remains a long-term absentee for Empoli, while Ardian Ismajli has resumed training after overcoming a muscular problem. Manager Aurelio Andreazzoli is expected to stick to the same starting XI that won 2-0 against Fiorentina last week.

Empoli possible XI: Berisha; Ebuehi, Walukiewicz, Luperto, Cacace; Marin, Grassi, Maleh; Baldanzi, Cambiaghi; Caputo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Berisha, Caprile, Perisan, Štubljar Defenders: Bereszyński, Walukiewicz, Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Cacace, Pezzella, Guarino, Tonelli Midfielders: Baldanzi, Maleh, Marin, Kovalenko, Bastoni, Ranocchia, Fazzini, Grassi, Belardinelli Forwards: Maldini, Caputo, Gyasi, Cancellieri, Cambiaghi, Destro, Shpendi

Atalanta team news

Atalanta will be without the services of summer signing long-serving defender Jose Luis Palomino, who remains several weeks away from recovery. Striker El Bilal Toure will need to be assessed close to kick off.

Atalanta BC possible XI: Musso; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Holm, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musso, Carnesecchi, Rossi Defenders: Toloi, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, Ruggeri, Holm, Djimsiti, Scalvini, Bakker, Hateboer, Zortea Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson, Koopmeiners, Pasalic, Adopo Forwards: Lookman, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/5/22 Atalanta 0-1 Empoli Italy Serie A 17/10/21 Empoli 1-4 Atalanta Italy Serie A 15/4/19 Atalanta 0-0 Empoli Italy Serie A 25/11/18 Empoli 3-2 Atalanta Italy Serie A 12/5/17 Empoli 0-1 Atalanta Italy Serie A

Useful links