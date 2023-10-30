Empoli vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Serie A game

Empoli will aim to steer clear of Serie A's relegation zone on Monday evening when they host Atalanta BC at Stadio Carlo Castellani.
After a sluggish start, Empoli have seen an upturn in form recently, claiming seven points from their last four matches, keeping three clean sheets. The hosts produced an upset in another Monday night fixture last time out, beating in-form Tuscan rivals Fiorentina 2-0 with goals from Francesco Caputo and Emmanuel Gyasi either side of the break.
Atalanta, meanwhile, also got back to winning ways in their first game back since the international break, comfortably beating Genoa 2-0 at home last week. With 16 points from 9 games, La Dea currently sit sixth in the Serie A table, and will look to break into top six with a positive result here.
Empoli vs Atalanta kick-off time
|Date:
|October 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Stadio Carlo Castellani
How to watch Empoli vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Team news & squads
Empoli team news
Giuseppe Pezzella remains a long-term absentee for Empoli, while Ardian Ismajli has resumed training after overcoming a muscular problem. Manager Aurelio Andreazzoli is expected to stick to the same starting XI that won 2-0 against Fiorentina last week.
Empoli possible XI: Berisha; Ebuehi, Walukiewicz, Luperto, Cacace; Marin, Grassi, Maleh; Baldanzi, Cambiaghi; Caputo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Berisha, Caprile, Perisan, Štubljar
|Defenders:
|Bereszyński, Walukiewicz, Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Cacace, Pezzella, Guarino, Tonelli
|Midfielders:
|Baldanzi, Maleh, Marin, Kovalenko, Bastoni, Ranocchia, Fazzini, Grassi, Belardinelli
|Forwards:
|Maldini, Caputo, Gyasi, Cancellieri, Cambiaghi, Destro, Shpendi
Atalanta team news
Atalanta will be without the services of summer signing long-serving defender Jose Luis Palomino, who remains several weeks away from recovery. Striker El Bilal Toure will need to be assessed close to kick off.
Atalanta BC possible XI: Musso; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Holm, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Scamacca
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musso, Carnesecchi, Rossi
|Defenders:
|Toloi, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta, Ruggeri, Holm, Djimsiti, Scalvini, Bakker, Hateboer, Zortea
|Midfielders:
|De Roon, Ederson, Koopmeiners, Pasalic, Adopo
|Forwards:
|Lookman, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk, Muriel
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/5/22
|Atalanta 0-1 Empoli
|Italy Serie A
|17/10/21
|Empoli 1-4 Atalanta
|Italy Serie A
|15/4/19
|Atalanta 0-0 Empoli
|Italy Serie A
|25/11/18
|Empoli 3-2 Atalanta
|Italy Serie A
|12/5/17
|Empoli 0-1 Atalanta
|Italy Serie A