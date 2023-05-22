Empoli vs Juventus: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will lock horns with Empoli in a Serie A fixture on Monday.

The hosts have won only one of their last 19 matches against Juventus in Serie A (D2 L16), winning in August 2021 thanks to a Leonardo Mancuso goal (1-0).

On the other hand, Juventus have won all five away matches against Empoli with Massimiliano Allegri as manager; against no team have they played more away matches while always winning with Allegri as the coach.

The Bianconeri are placed second on the Serie A table with 69 points from 35 matches and would like to add three more points to further strengthen their hold on that place.

Meanwhile, Empoli sit comfortably in 14th place with 39 points from 35 matches. Even if they lose their last three matches they will not be relegated. They have picked up seven points in their last three league outings and will be elated if they can upset Juventus in front of their fans.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Empoli vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: May 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

The game is scheduled for May 22, at Stadio Carlo Castellani. It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST in the U.K.

How to watch Empoli vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

BT Sport 1 Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 1 and available to stream live online through the BT Sport app/website.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

Empoli will miss Koni De Winter through injury while Tommaso Baldanzi, Gabriele Guarino, and Duccio Innocenti are busy with Italy's Under-20 World Cup squad.

Baldanzi will likely be replaced by Marko Pjaca. The rest of the squad is fit and available.

Empoli possible XI: Vicario; Ebuehi, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi; Grassi, Bandinelli; Pjaca, Henderson, Cambiaghi; Caputo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Perisan, Ujkani, Stubljar Defenders: Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Luperto, Tonelli, Parisi, Cacace, Stojanovic, Ebuehi. Midfielders: Marin, Bandinelli, Henderson, Haas, Grassi, Akpro, Fazzini. Forwards: Cambiaghi, Pjaca, Vignato, Satriano, Piccoli, Caputo, Destro.

Juventus team news

Juan Cuadrado and Danilo remain suspended. Whereas, Nicolo Fagioli, Leonardo Bonucci, Paul Pogba and Mattia De Sciglio are all injured.

Tommaso Barbieri or Samuel Iling-Junior might start on the right to replace Cuadrado while Alex Sandro will chip in for Danilo at left-back.

Either Dusan Vlahovic or Arkadiusz Milik will start along with Angel Di Maria up front.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Sandro; Barbieri, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio. Defenders Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Bremer. Midfielders Locatelli, Miretti, Barrenechea, Rabiot, Paredes, Chiesa, Kostic, Barbieri. Forwards Iling Junior, Di Maria, Soule, Keane, Vlahovic, Milik.

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, Juventus have won four matches while Empoli have triumphed on one occasion.

Date Match Competition 22/10/2022 Juventus 4-0 Empoli Serie A 26/02/2022 Empoli 2-3 Juventus Serie A 29/08/2021 Juventus 0-1 Empoli Serie A 30/03/2019 Juventus 1-0 Empoli Serie A 27/10/2018 Empoli 1-2 Juventus Serie A

