Emmanuel Adebayor fails to guide Togo to 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

The 35-year-old captain was on target in Cotonou as the Sparrow Hawks bowed out of the qualifiers with a defeat

Emmanuel Adebayor's effort was not enough for Togo to qualify for the 2019 after a 2-1 loss to Benin Republic on Sunday.

Claude Le Roy's men travelled to Cotonou in hunt for a win at the expense of their hosts but efforts from David Djigla and 's Steve Mounie dashed their hopes of qualifiying for the tournament in .

Diglia's opener for Benin Republic in the 12th minute separated both teams in the first half before Adebayor scored the equaliser in the 72nd minute.

Article continues below

With the encounter set for a nervy finish, Mounie stood out for his country at the Stade de l'Amitie and scored the match-winning goal in the 84th minute as the Squirrels return to the continental competition for the first time since 2010.

Benin Republic ended their qualifying campaign as the second best team in Group D, behind leaders while Togo sit at the bottom of the table with five points from six matches.