Bigger troll than Emi Martinez! Al-Ittihad goalkeeper mercilessly mocks Banega after penalty miss in Saudi Arabia

Ever Banega was mercilessly mocked by Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe after missing a penalty for Al Shabab.

Martinez in trop trolling form at World Cup

Has competition from Marcelo Grohe

Al-Ittihad stopper mocked Argentine Banega

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez has captured headlines for his antics at the World Cup and he will surely have been impressed with Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe's behaviour. The stopper celebrated wildly in front of Ever Banega after the 34-year-old missed a penalty for Al-Shabab in the King Cup of Champions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not the first time that Banega has been on the receiving end of some harsh treatment. The former Argentina international was mocked by his Al-Shabab team-mates after Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi and Co. in Argentina's first game of the World Cup. However, Banega had the last laugh, with La Albiceleste recovering to go on and win the trophy in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez is currently celebrating Argentina's World Cup win back in his homeland but has been called the "mosted hated man in football" by former France international Adil Rami. The goalkeeper is then due to return to Aston Villa but his agent has admitted he's not ruling out a move to a Champions League club.