Embalo and Agbadou score for KAS Eupen in KV Mechelen win

The two African players put up a good show in the second half to help their side secure first league win of the season

Emmanuel Agbadou and Carlos Embalo grabbed a goal each as KAS Eupen roared to a 3-1 win against KV Mechelen in a Belgian Pro League match on Saturday.

It was Mechelen who took the lead after Vinicius Souza bundled home from close range but Stef Peeters levelled for Eupen before Agbadou added the second and Embalo assured them of maximum points with a stoppage-time strike.

The home started the game with a series of attacks but they had to wait until the 33rd minute for a goal when Souza linked up well with Rob Schoofs, and he turned around to smash the ball into the bottom corner past the advancing goalkeeper Nureeden Abdul.

Eupen then upped their game after going behind and they moved level through Peeters, who raced onto a cross from Belgian midfielder Joris Kayembe, to beat keeper Gaetan Coucke with a low effort in the 49th minute.

Eupen continued to look the most dangerous side in the second half and in the 85th minute, Ivory Coast defender Agbadou put them ahead for the first time in the game, after soaring high to head in a corner kick delivered by Julien Ngoy.

Thereafter the introduction of Embalo of Guinea Bissau paid off as the striker slotted home the third goal in the final minute of regulation time at AFAS Stadion.

The goal by Embalo sealed the first win for Wouter Vrancken's charges as they had drawn their first two matches - 1-1 at home against RSC Anderlecht and 2-2 against Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium.

Article continues below

Eupen have also moved third on the 18-team table with five points from three matches, one fewer than leaders Union Saint-Gilloise, who have six points.

Mechelen will remain in position 13 with three points from three matches.

The two teams will return to action with Eupen having a home game against Sint-Truidense V.V. while Mechelen will travel to take on KAA Gent on August 15.