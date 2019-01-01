Elmohamady targets League Cup triumph with Aston Villa

The Egypt international feels it is time for the Claret and Blues to end their title drought, as he sets his sight on Cup victory

Ahmed Elmohamady is hoping can win the 2019-20 League Cup, having last clinched the trophy 23 years ago.

The 32-year-old defender scored the match-winning goal in their 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Cup tie on Wednesday.

The victory ensured Dean Smith’s men qualified for the quarter-final stage and are scheduled to take on Premier League leaders .

The Claret and Blues secured promotion to the English top-flight last season after impressive displays in the Championship and playoffs.

Elmohamady, who played a key role in Villa’s promotion, is hoping his side can go further by clinching a trophy this season, with their last title triumph being the League Cup in 1996.

“This club needs to start winning competitions again. We all want to get back to Wembley and to win a trophy with Aston Villa would be massive,” Elmohamady said, per Express and Star.

“The manager spoke to us before the game about the history of the club in this competition, winning it five times.

“It would mean a lot. This is a huge club in and around the world. It would be fantastic to go through and win this competition.”

Elmohamady has made eight appearances this season and will hope to play a part when Villa host Liverpool in a Premier League game on Saturday.